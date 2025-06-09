Keith Landry, Canadian Author, Wins International Impact Book Award, Sparks Interest In Canada's Chilling Family Murder

Keith Landry

Keith Landry's Award-Winning "Allumette Island Massacre" Is a Universal Story That Resonates with Readers From Around the World.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian author and historical crime writer Keith Landry is garnering national and international recognition for his true crime novel Allumette Island Massacre , which recently won the International Impact Book Award in the History category, beating out all other competing titles. The gripping account of one of Canada's most sensational crimes of the 20th century has captivated readers across the nation.

Set in the economic hardship of the 1930s, Allumette Island Massacre revisits the horrific murders of five members of the Bradley family by one of their own, Michael Bradley. The brutal slayings took place on a July morning in 1933 on Allumette Island in West Quebec, after a bitter family rift and growing desperation pushed Bradley to the brink. The novel brings to life the investigation, the emotionally charged trial, and the shocking public execution that followed.

“By researching every detail, from the crime scene to the gallows, I wanted readers to experience the story as if it were unfolding in real time,” says Landry.“This is more than history; it's a haunting legacy that still echoes through Pontiac County.”

Following the critical success of Allumette Island Massacre, Landry released Broken Bottle , a fictionalized sequel that delves into the emotional heart of the tragedy. While Massacre stays close to the known facts, Broken Bottle imagines the fractured relationships and psychological tensions that may have driven Michael Bradley to murder. The title refers to a symbolic moment when Bradley's father tells him, "The bottle is broke between us," signaling an irreversible rupture in their bond.

Also featured in Landry's expanding historical crime universe is Detective Sergeant J.P. Dalpe, who led the investigation and appears in other titles, including Dalpe's Crime Chronicles and Dalpe and the Nazi. Landry's next book in this series, Dalpe and the Communist Spies, is expected soon.

“There's a unique thrill in digging into Canadian news stories, those forgotten headlines and hometown legends that deserve to be told. I write to expose the world to the realities of Canadian crime and the rich, often haunting tales that shape our communities. American readers and audiences everywhere will recognize the familiar struggles, tensions, and characters that drive my stories. These books may be rooted in Canada, but they're written for readers across the globe, says Landry.

Readers Rave About Keith Landry's Work

“I am from the small town where this story happened! I remember my late grandfather telling me stories about this massacre! This is a easy read, keith was able to take me to this place and visualize everything that was happening. Great detail! Keep up the great work! I've ordered 3 more of keith landry's books!”

- Jason Montgomery

“I AM REALLY IMPRESSED WITH THIS BOOK .THE DETAILS OF THE STORY'S ARE CHILLING AND KEEPS YOU INTERESTED. THANK YOU TO THE AUTHOR FOR MAKING THIS BOOK .. I GIVE IT 10 STARS”

- Reader Review

Keith Landry's new serialized story, Beneath the Surface, launches Sunday, June 8, 2025. Chapter 1 will be available at

Some Books by Keith Landry

1. Allumette Island Massacre

Winner, International Impact Book Award (History)

A gripping true-crime account of the 1933 Bradley family murders in West Quebec. Based on extensive newspaper research, the book reconstructs the events leading to the brutal slayings, the chaotic investigation, and the dramatic trials that followed.

2. Broken Bottle

A fictional interpretation of the 1933 Bradley family murders

A compelling sequel to Allumette Island Massacre, this novel explores the emotional and psychological turmoil that led Michael Bradley to commit a shocking act of violence against his own family.

3. Dalpe and the Nazi

Set during the WWII era, this novel follows Dalpe as he uncovers a dangerous Nazi connection on Canadian soil-blending espionage and historical intrigue.

4. Dalpe and the Communist Spies (Forthcoming) In this upcoming installment, Dalpe returns to investigate suspected Communist espionage during the Cold War, diving into a web of secrets and political paranoia.

5. Beneath the Surface (Serialized release begins Sunday)

Landry's newest work, unfolding chapter by chapter online, explores hidden truths and buried secrets in a small town with ties to past crimes and present danger.

Landry says he plans to take his work to the big screen. The Allumette Island Massacre is a story like no other, so vivid, intense, and unforgettable, it's practically begging for a movie adaptation. This story doesn't just deserve to be read, it deserves to be watched, exclaims Landry.

About the Author

Keith Landry is a Canadian author whose work blends investigative journalism, oral history, and creative nonfiction to unearth long-forgotten crimes and turn them into gripping narratives. His books, especially those centered around Detective J.P. Dalpe, are known for their immersive storytelling and historical accuracy.

