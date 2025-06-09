Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Real-Time Inventory Measurement Device For Isotainer


PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to get real-time inventory measurements without the danger associated with climbing the isotainer," said an inventor, from Sonora, Texas, "so I invented the ISOTAINER SIGHT TUBE ATTACHMENT. My design can be used for mineral oil based fluid and water based fluid."

The patent-pending invention provides real-time inventory measurements. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a worker to climb the isotainer. As a result, it increases safety by preventing fall risks. Additionally, the invention features a safe, accurate, and effective design that is easy to install and use.

The ISOTAINER SIGHT TUBE ATTACHMENT is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact David Beserra at 325-277-7601 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

