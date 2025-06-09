Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program


2025-06-09 12:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 9 June 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 19,334 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 to 6 June 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€)
2/6/2025 5,000 58.60 58.00 59.25 292,980
3/6/2025 5,000 59.71 57.80 60.45 298,541
4/6/2025 5,000 62.68 61.35 63.30 313,422
5/6/2025 334 63.86 63.60 64.00 21,328
6/6/2025 4,000 64.71 64.40 65.00 258,851
TOTAL 19,334 61.30 57.80 65.00 1,185,120

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 478,158 treasury shares.



MENAFN09062025004107003653ID1109652259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search