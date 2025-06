Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 478,158 treasury shares.

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 19,334 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 2 to 6 June 2025.

