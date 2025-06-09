Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|2/6/2025
|5,000
|58.60
|58.00
|59.25
|292,980
|3/6/2025
|5,000
|59.71
|57.80
|60.45
|298,541
|4/6/2025
|5,000
|62.68
|61.35
|63.30
|313,422
|5/6/2025
|334
|63.86
|63.60
|64.00
|21,328
|6/6/2025
|4,000
|64.71
|64.40
|65.00
|258,851
|TOTAL
|19,334
|61.30
|57.80
|65.00
|1,185,120
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 478,158 treasury shares.
Legal Disclaimer:
