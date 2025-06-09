Facephi Enhances Digital Security With Advanced Behavioral Biometrics To Prevent Sophisticated Real-Time Fraud



Its new product creates unique behavioral profiles to detect complex fraud without compromising the user experience.

This technology upgrade boosts real-time security by combining artificial intelligence and contextual analysis to identify anomalous patterns and suspicious behavior. With this new service, Facephi offers continuous protection against threats like identity theft and new account fraud (NAF).



ALICANTE, Spain, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facephi , a Spanish technology company specializing in digital identity protection and verification, is tackling one of the biggest challenges in the digital world: detecting and neutralizing increasingly sophisticated fraud in real time with its Behavioral Biometrics solution. This technology analyzes over 3,000 contextual signals and is capable of generating a unique behavioral profile for each user to detect suspicious activity-without relying on traditional biometrics.

“The goal of this product is to create a sort of 'cyber-DNA' based on various user parameters derived from behavioral biometrics-something as unique as their fingerprints. The solution identifies individual characteristics in how people type or interact with their electronic devices, such as smartphones or computers, enabling highly accurate verification,” explains Jorge Sanz, General Manager at Facephi.

Real-Time Security Through AI and Contextual Analysis

Facephi's Behavioral Biometrics integrates seamlessly into its product ecosystem, combining contextual analysis with artificial intelligence. The solution not only strengthens user authentication but also continuously assesses risk based on the context of each interaction, such as geolocation or transaction history, adapting to new threats as they arise.

In other words, the system gathers a variety of parameters through behavioral biometrics: how a user operates a device, behavioral patterns, and details about when, from where, and what the user is accessing. It also provides device and network information, including all data associated with accessing a secured website or mobile application server.

Thanks to its ability to analyze dynamic signals, Facephi adds an extra layer of protection by evaluating every digital interaction within its context, ensuring that only legitimate users gain access to systems and services in highly regulated and sensitive sectors such as banking, fintech, insurance, and healthcare-where safeguarding digital identity is paramount. The Facephi solution ensures that user interactions are protected at all times and complies with the highest security standards.

This capability helps prevent identity theft and new account fraud (NAF) by detecting suspicious behavior, such as changes in typing rhythm, screen focus shifts, or abnormal response times.

With just two interactions, Facephi can identify the real person behind each user with >99% accuracy in milliseconds. It also detects anomalies, assesses risk levels, and generates alerts, allowing businesses to easily configure the system to automatically handle fraud cases.

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specializing in digital identity protection and verification, recognized for its commitment to data security and integrity. Its solutions are designed to enable safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure ethical handling of personal data.

With over a decade of experience developing technologies focused on digital identity protection, Facephi is headquartered in Spain with offices across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves clients in more than 25 countries worldwide, with over 500 million transactions processed, offering innovative solutions to meet the ever-evolving challenges of digital security.

More Information and Contact

