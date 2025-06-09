The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Education Verification Service Market Set For 13.9% Growth, Reaching $2.08 Billion By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025

The education verification service market is experiencing significant growth. It surged from $1.08 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.24 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period is largely a result of the increasing demand for compliant recruitment practices, the globalization of the workforce, the rising adoption of digital verification technologies, a growing emphasis on risk mitigation in talent acquisition, and increasing regulatory requirements for education verification.

What's The Expected Size And Growth Rate Of The Global Education Verification Service Market?

The market for education verification services is projected to continue its swift ascent in the coming years. The Education Verification Service Market is expected to soar to $2.08 billion in 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.9%. This anticipated boost is attributable to rising global student mobility, growing partnerships between institutions and verification providers, increasing automation in HR processes, expanding adoption of digital verification technologies, and more remote and cross-border hiring. Key trends in the forecast period include innovation in digital credentialing platforms, advanced analytics for fraud detection, integration with global academic databases, advancement in real-time data access, and blockchain integration for secured credentials.

What Are The Primary Forces Propelling The Growth Of The Education Verification Service Market?

One major driver expected to fuel the growth of the education verification service market is the increasing demand for remote work and online learning. The rise in remote work and online learning - both enabled by technological advancements - necessitates secure education verification services to validate academic credentials, prevent fraud, and ensure credibility. For example, according to the Office for National Statistics, from September 2022 to January 2023, 16% of working adults reported exclusively working from home in the UK. Meanwhile, in January 2024, 30% of European Union internet users aged 16 to 74, as per Eurostat sources, participated in an online course or utilized online learning resources.

Who Are The Key Players In The Education Verification Service Market?

Major companies operating in the education verification sector include Equifax Inc., Accurate Background LLC, Cisive Inc., National Student Clearinghouse Inc., Checkr Inc., First Advantage Corporation, HireRight LLC, ScoutLogic Inc., Justifacts Credential Verification Inc., JDP LLC, Avvanz, Verify360 LLC, Mintz Global Screening Inc., GoodHire Inc., InCheck Inc., CredentialCheck Inc., iCredify Inc., Clarifacts Inc., Global Verification Network LLC, AuraData Inc., SpringVerify Inc., Barada Associates LLC, AccuSourceHR Inc., and Corra Group.

What Innovations Are Shaping The Future Of The Education Verification Service Market?

A trend emerging in the education verification service market is the development of advanced solutions, such as blockchain-based academic credential verification platforms. These enhance the security, transparency, and efficiency of the verification process. One prime example is US-based Data Vault Holdings Inc.'s VerifyU. Launched in September 2024, this real-time academic credential verification program uses blockchain to ensure data integrity and reduce inefficiencies and fraud risks.

How Is The Education Verification Service Market Segmenting?

The education verification service market is segregated as follows:

1 By Service: Degree Verification, Certificate Verification, Transcript Verification, Other Services

2 By Verification Method: Direct Verification, Third-Party Verification, Document Verification, Database Verification, Self-Verification

3 By Application: Employment Screening, Academic Admissions, Professional Licensing, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Employers, Educational Institutions, Government Agencies, Other End-Users

In addition, there are several sub-segments, such as:

1 By Degree Verification: Undergraduate Degree Verification, Postgraduate Degree Verification, Professional Degree Verification, International Degree Verification

2 By Certificate Verification: Academic Certificate Verification, Vocational Or Skill Certificate Verification, Online Course Certificate Verification, Language Proficiency Certificate Verification

3 By Transcript Verification: Secondary School Transcript Verification, Undergraduate Transcript Verification, Graduate Transcript Verification, Transfer Transcript Verification

4 By Other Services: Enrollment Verification, Attendance Record Verification, Accreditation Verification, Student Identity Verification

What Regions Are Leading In The Education Verification Service Market?

In 2024, North America led the region in the education verification service market, and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report includes data for Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

