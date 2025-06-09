Key Trend In Asset Tokenization Market 2025: Blockchain Platforms Driving Security & Efficiency Revolution

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Assets Tokenization Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Asset Tokenization Market ?

The Asset Tokenization market size has witnessed a phenomenal growth in recent years, soaring from $865.54 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1,244.18 billion in 2025. This indicates a healthy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 43.7%. This robust growth during the historic period is largely driven by the rising need for secure transactions facilitated through blockchain technology, increased demand for liquidity in traditionally illiquid assets, favorable regulations in early adopter countries, floruit of decentralized finance platforms, and heightened interest amidst institutional investors.

What Are The Projected Trends In The Asset Tokenization Market Size?

Expect a brisk wave of growth to sweep the asset tokenization market in the coming years as it is poised to achieve a staggering $5,254.63 billion by 2029, unfolding at a CAGR of 43.4%. This astronomical growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a surge in institutional adoption of tokenized assets, rising demand for fractional ownership of high-value assets, technological evolution of smart contract capabilities, eager launch of regulated tokenization infrastructure, coupled with integration of tokenized assets into Web3 ecosystems. Major trends in the forecast period involve the growth of real-world asset tokenization platforms, interoperability fostered between tokenized asset networks, expansion of tokenized financial instruments beyond real estate, potent convergence of artificial intelligence and tokenization for risk assessment, and the development of tokenized green and environmental, social, and governance-compliant assets.

Who Are The Major Drivers For Asset Tokenization Market?

Furthermore, the growth of the asset tokenization market is set to be propelled by the notable rise in cloud-based payments. This refers to the cutting-edge payment systems that employ cloud computing technologies to execute, administer, and store payment transactions over the internet. The growing need for scalability and flexibility in payment infrastructure has inevitably driven the rise in cloud-based payments. Moreover, cloud platforms have proven instrumental in making digital transactions swifter and more secure, facilitating effective management of tokenized assets. This flexibility enhances accessibility and bolsters trust in tokenized financial systems. For instance, in February 2023, according to PAYMENTS PUBLISHING LIMITED, a UK-based private limited company, cloud adoption in financial services experienced a remarkable surge from 37% in 2020 to an impressive 91% in 2023. Further, the number of firms not considering cloud slumped from 50% to a mere 5% - the lion's share being held by North America 98%, closely followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa EMEA 93% and Asia-Pacific 77%. Unsurprisingly, this rising tide in cloud-based payments is steering the asset tokenization market towards exponential growth.

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Asset Tokenization Market?

Take a delve into the asset tokenization market and you'll find it teeming with major industry players such as American Express, Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc., Thales Group, Fiserv Inc., TokenEx Inc., Futurex, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. FIS, Micro Focus, Entrust Corporation, Utimaco Gmbh, Paymentvision, MeaWallet, Verifone Inc., Tokeny Solutions, Securitize Inc., RealToken Inc., Antier Solutions, ADDX Pte Ltd., and Redbelly Network Pty Ltd. To stay competitive in this fast-evolving market space, these industry giants are focusing on developing innovative platforms, like blockchain-based platforms, with an aim to securely digitize real-world assets, streamline transactions, and foster transparency and trust within financial ecosystems.

How Is The Asset Tokenization Market Segmented?

The market landscape appears to be clearly segmented as follows:

1. By Component: Solutions, Services

2. By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3. By Tokenization Technique: Api-Based, Gateway-Based

4. By Application Area: Payment Security, User Authentication, Compliance Management

5. By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, IT And ITES, Government, Retail And Ecommerce, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1. Solutions: Tokenization Platforms, Smart Contracts, Wallet Solutions, Payment Gateways, Tokenization Protocols

2. Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment, Support And Maintenance, TaaS, Compliance And Legal Advisory

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Asset Tokenization Market?

From a regional perspective, North America stood as the largest region in the asset tokenization market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions encapsulated in the assets tokenization market report span across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

