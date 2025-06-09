Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Snaps Clothing Taps The Uptown Agency As Agency Of Record


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dallas-based Snaps Clothing Co. is a pioneering menswear brand redefining Western heritage through modernized pearl snap shirts designed for versatility, performance, and everyday adventure. Co-founded by Patrick Lynn and Ed Baronne-two corporate professionals turned disruptors-the brand emerged from a shared passion for live music, Southern culture, and functional style. Snaps merges timeless design with cutting-edge fabric technology, offering shirts engineered to transition seamlessly from boardrooms to backyard barbecues. They feature moisture-wicking CoolMax® blends, wrinkle-resistant twill, and UPF 50+ sun protection. Learn more at .

About The Uptown Agency

The Uptown Agency is an award-winning, full-service marketing and branding partner dedicated to engineering differentiation through creative excellence and data-driven strategy. Recognized as a leader in brand growth, the agency combines industry-leading expertise in brand strategy, creative development, digital marketing, web development, and PR to deliver bespoke solutions that activate audiences and drive measurable results. The Uptown Agency is a true extension of client teams, prioritizing deep business understanding over templated approaches. Their work spans strategic brand overhauls, custom-coded web experiences, and high-impact campaigns that blend cultural relevance with technical precision. Explore their work at .

