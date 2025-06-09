Organic Seeds Industry Report 2025: Surge In Demand For Non-GMO And Chemical-Free Crops Expands Addressable Market For Organic Seeds - A $7.7 Billion Market By 2030

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Seeds - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Organic Seeds was valued at US$4.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Organic Seeds market.



Where Are Organic Seeds Most Widely Used?

Organic seeds are utilized across a wide range of agricultural sectors, with their primary application being in organic food production. The fruits, vegetables, grains, and herbs grown from organic seeds form the foundation of the organic food supply chain, from small-scale farms to large organic food producers. In particular, organic seeds are essential for crops like organic fruits and vegetables, which are among the most popular organic food categories globally.

Organic grains such as wheat, rice, and quinoa are also gaining traction, as they are integral to both health-conscious diets and the rising trend of plant-based food consumption. Furthermore, organic seeds are widely used in sustainable gardening and horticulture, as urban agriculture and community-supported agriculture (CSA) initiatives continue to grow. The demand for organic seeds extends to the production of organic animal feed as well, supporting the rising trend of organic and grass-fed livestock farming.

With growing awareness about the importance of soil health and biodiversity, organic seeds are also increasingly used in regenerative agriculture practices that focus on soil restoration and long-term ecological balance.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Organic Seeds Market?

The growth in the organic seeds market is driven by several factors that reflect shifts in agricultural practices, consumer preferences, and environmental awareness. A key driver is the increasing consumer demand for organic food, driven by concerns over the health impacts of synthetic pesticides, GMOs, and chemical additives in conventional food production.

As more consumers prioritize organic and sustainably produced foods, the demand for organic seeds continues to rise in response to the expanding organic farming industry. Another significant factor is the global shift toward sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices, as farmers adopt organic seeds to improve soil health, reduce chemical usage, and promote biodiversity. Government regulations and organic certification standards also play a crucial role in driving the demand for certified organic seeds, as more regions implement stricter guidelines for organic farming practices.

Additionally, advancements in organic seed breeding techniques, which have led to more resilient and higher-yielding seed varieties, are contributing to the market's growth. The rise of urban farming, community gardening, and consumer interest in home-grown organic produce further amplifies the demand for organic seeds in smaller-scale farming ventures.

Lastly, the growing focus on food security and sustainable food systems, particularly in the face of climate change, has made organic seeds an essential component of the long-term resilience of agriculture globally.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Organic Seeds market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.

Segments:



Type (Vegetable Seeds, Field Crop Seeds, Fruit & Nut Seeds, Other Types) Application (Agriculture, Horticulture, Other Applications)

Key Insights:



Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Vegetable Seeds segment, which is expected to reach US$3.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.9%. The Field Crop Seeds segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.3% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as 10 Sotok, Ackerhelden, Agricart, Agricola Grains, Ambika Global Foods & Beverages PrivateLimited and more.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

Key Attributes:

