Organic Seeds Industry Report 2025: Surge In Demand For Non-GMO And Chemical-Free Crops Expands Addressable Market For Organic Seeds - A $7.7 Billion Market By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|168
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Organic Seeds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Consumer Demand for Organic Food Drives Growth in the Organic Seeds Market Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Agriculture Strengthens Business Case for Organic Seeds in Crop Production Government Support and Subsidies for Organic Farming Propel Growth in Organic Seed Sales Surge in Demand for Non-GMO and Chemical-Free Crops Expands Addressable Market for Organic Seeds Growing Trend Toward Farm-to-Table and Locally Sourced Foods Spurs Demand for Organic Seeds Among Small Farmers Increasing Focus on Biodiversity and Heirloom Varieties Expands Market for Specialty Organic Seeds Rising Consumer Awareness of Food Safety Drives Adoption of Organic Seeds in Fruits and Vegetables Technological Advancements in Seed Breeding and Organic Farming Techniques Propel Growth in Organic Seed Production Increasing Global Focus on Soil Health and Regenerative Agriculture Strengthens Market Demand for Organic Seeds Surge in Organic Home Gardening and DIY Food Production Spurs Retail Demand for Organic Seeds Rising Demand for Organic Animal Feed Drives Growth in the Organic Seeds Market for Grains and Legumes Expanding Use of Organic Seeds in Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Farming Practices Strengthens Market Growth Rising Focus on Plant-Based Diets and Veganism Drives Demand for Organic Seed Crops in Protein-Rich Foods
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Some of the 31 companies featured in this Organic Seeds market report include:
- 10 Sotok Ackerhelden Agricart Agricola Grains Ambika Global Foods & Beverages PrivateLimited BIO ECO ACTIVE S.r.l. Bud Bionics, Inc. Canada Trade Pioneers Inc Cloud Ten Beauty Limited Compass Group Canada
