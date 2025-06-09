Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market Forecast 20252034: Size, Growth Factors, Trends & Competition

Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The electromagnetic wave absorbing material market has been experiencing strong growth in recent years. The market size burgeoned from $4.70 billion in 2024 to $5.14 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. Factors contributing to this historic period growth include an escalating demand for electronic devices, growing concerns about electromagnetic interference EMI, burgeoning use of wireless communication, a rise in automotive electronics integration, and a heightened awareness of health risks from EMF exposure.

What Is Expected For The Future Of The Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market?

This report predicts even stronger market growth in the future, with expectations of it reaching a whopping $7.23 billion in 2029, and a CAGR of 8.9%. This predicted growth can be attributed to the rising demand for 5G networks, the expanding adoption of smart devices, an increase in the use of electromagnetic absorbers in aerospace and defense, a growing demand for better performance in consumer electronics, and more stringent environmental regulations on EMF.

What Factors Are Expected To Drive Growth In The Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market?

Driving the growth of the electromagnetic wave absorbing material market is the increasing demand for wireless communication systems. This refers to technologies that transmit data over long distances without the need for physical connections, making use of electromagnetic waves such as radio or infrared signals. With a rising adoption of mobile devices, more people are depending on smartphones and tablets for daily communication, entertainment, and work-related tasks. The benefits of electromagnetic wave absorbing materials for these communication systems are noteworthy, as they reduce interference and signal degradation, enhancing the clarity and reliability of transmissions.

Which Major Companies Are Influencing The Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market?

Key industry players shaping the market include Panasonic Holdings Corporation, 3M Company, TDK Corporation, Molex LLC, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Mast Technologies, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HEICO Corporation, VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG, RTP Company, TOKIN Corporation, Cuming Microwave Corporation, Schaffner Holding AG, Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd., ETS-Lindgren, Tech-Etch Inc., FRD Co. Ltd., Laird Technologies Inc., KGS Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Fangbang Electronics Co. Ltd., SEKISUI POLYMATECH CO. LTD., The Zippertubing Company.

What Are The Emerging Trends In Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market?

In an effort to stay competitive, major companies aim to develop innovative solutions, such as environmentally sustainable radio wave absorbers. These materials are designed to minimise electromagnetic interference, whilst being composed of eco-friendly, recyclable, or biodegradable components. A prime example of this innovation is TDK Corporation's IS-BP series, the industry's first radio wave absorbers made with more than 25% biomass polyethylene derived from sugarcane. These eco-friendly absorbers uphold the guiding principles of sustainability and environmental care in the electronics industry.

How Is The Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market Segmented?

- Material Type Conductive Materials, Magnetic Materials, Dielectric Materials, Composite Materials

- Form Factor Sheets And Panels, Coatings, Films, Powders

- Application Shielding, Radome, High-Frequency Absorption, Noise Reduction, Thermal Management

- End-Use Industry Aerospace And Defense, Telecommunications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare

Subsegments:

- Conductive Materials Carbon-Based Materials, Metal-Based Materials, Conductive Polymers

- Magnetic Materials Ferrites, Metallic Magnetic Materials, Spinel And Hexaferrite Materials

- Dielectric Materials Ceramic Dielectrics, Polymer-Based Dielectrics, Metal Oxide Dielectrics

- Composite Materials Polymer-Matrix Composites, Metal-Matrix Composites, Hybrid Nanocomposites

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Electromagnetic Wave Absorbing Material Market?

North America was the largest region in the electromagnetic wave absorbing material market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the next few years. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

