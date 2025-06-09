Arunalight Launches Red Light Therapy Device For Eye Wellness

Arunalight

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arunalight today announced the availability of its Health Canada approved red light therapy device designed to support eye wellness through advanced photobiomodulation technology. The Arunalight device represents a significant advancement in accessible eye care technology, bringing research-backed light therapy to consumers seeking non-invasive wellness solutions. The Arunalight device utilizes precisely calibrated 670nm red light wavelengths delivered through 26 strategically positioned medical-grade LED diodes. This specific wavelength has been selected based on extensive research in photobiomodulation, which studies suggest may help support cellular energy production and healthy blood circulation in ocular tissues."Our team of ophthalmologists, optometrists, and photobiomodulation experts has spent over 15 years researching the optimal parameters for ocular photobiomodulation," said CEO Dr. Graham Merry, MD. "The result is a device that applies the 'Goldilocks principle' – delivering precisely the right amount of therapeutic light for optimal cellular response. Arunalight also improves skin texture and reduces fine lines by stimulating collagen production and enhancing cellular repair, promoting smoother, firmer skin."Key Features:.Health Canada approved medical device.Optimized 670nm wavelength with 26 medical-grade LED diodes.Rechargeable and cordless design for convenient home use.3-minute treatment sessions every other day.Backed by advisory board of leading eye care professionals.30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-year warrantyThe device's development was guided by an distinguished advisory board including Dr. Robert Dotson (20+ years in photobiomodulation research), and Dr. Michael R. Hamblin (Editor-in-Chief, Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine, and Laser Surgery journal).Arunalight emphasizes that while research supports the potential benefits of red light therapy for eye wellness, the device is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Users are encouraged to consult with healthcare professionals before beginning any new wellness regimen.The Arunalight device is now available for purchase at with worldwide shipping available.Media Contact:Paul SalsbergEmail: ...Phone: 877-870-0105About ArunalightBased in Toronto, Ontario, Arunalight develops innovative photobiomodulation devices for eye wellness. The company's mission is to make research-backed light therapy accessible to consumers through safe, effective home-use devices designed in collaboration with leading eye care professionals.

