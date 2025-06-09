TORSH Named 'Professional Development Solution Of The Year' In 2025 Edtech Breakthrough Awards Program

TORSH wins the 2025 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Professional Development Solution of the Year

- Courtney Williams, CEO and Founder of TORSHNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TORSH Inc., a leading education technology provider, today announced that it has been recognized with the“Professional Development Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global education technology market.TORSH provides a complete, structured, and scalable coaching solution that education organizations use to develop, sustain, and scale their coaching and professional learning programs. The user-friendly platform makes it simple to plan, implement, track, and analyze professional learning activities. Organizations save time by leveraging observation, coaching, and learning in one robust platform, whether for one location or many.TORSH Talent , TORSH's flagship product, integrates easily into existing routines and systems to support the full coaching cycle: structured observations, formative assessments, feedback, goal setting, goal tracking, collaboration, and data-driven insights. TORSH's high-impact coaching ecosystem is accessible at scale - whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid. The platform also integrates AI with human-centered coaching for additional flexibility and scale. TORSH Talent provides an exceptional framework for collaborating, performing observations, and delivering evidence-based feedback. It's simple to monitor and report on a user's progress using competency-based assessments, completion percentages, and more.TORSH also provides organizations with valuable insights to measure progress and refine coaching strategies. The Insights feature compiles all interactions generated by users into reports that offer perspective into what educators are doing, their progress, and what is working for them in their classrooms. Administrators can track data at the user, school or district level. The Coaching Corner is a digital portfolio that gathers everything needed to manage and support mentees in one place. The module aggregates all of the workflows, activities, interactions, goals, assessments, artifacts, and data to help develop, support, and provide feedback to mentees. The Custom Workflows module allows users to deploy and track online learning with enrollment, assignment, modification, and duplication. It's simple to monitor and report on a user's progress using competency-based assessments, completion percentages, and more.“TORSH eliminates the barriers to high-quality coaching. U.S. schools spend billions annually on professional development, yet only about a quarter of teachers say they receive meaningful coaching that improves their practice. Traditional coaching models are expensive, inconsistent, and difficult to scale,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough.“TORSH is redefining what coaching and professional learning should look like. Their incredible solution does what others don't: truly develop educators, at scale, with data-driven coaching that delivers results. We're pleased to recognize TORSH with the 'Professional Development Solution of the Year' award!”The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.“Most professional development is failing. Unlike traditional models that rely on passive training or disconnected tools, we're spearheading a coaching revolution by putting expert coaching at the fingertips of educators to ensure continuous growth, measurable impact, and real transformation in teaching and learning,” said Courtney Williams, CEO and Founder of TORSH.“We're honored to receive this award from EdTech Breakthrough. We believe our solution goes beyond just tech. It's a movement toward better teaching, better learning, and better outcomes. We'll continue to offer educators a true coaching system that ensures long-term success.”This recognition from EdTech Breakthrough affirms TORSH's unwavering commitment to transforming professional learning through innovative, evidence-based coaching solutions. As education systems nationwide grapple with educator burnout, staffing challenges, and the need for measurable impact, TORSH continues to lead with a platform that empowers growth at every level. With this award, TORSH not only celebrates a milestone-it reinforces its mission to help educators thrive, students succeed, and organizations build sustainable coaching cultures that drive long-term improvement in teaching and learning.####About TORSH, Inc.TORSH, a New Orleans-based education technology company, is dedicated to improving childhood outcomes by increasing educator instructional effectiveness. TORSH Talent, an online coaching and professional learning platform , enables organizations to support educator growth through the entire development cycle of observation, assessment, goal setting, feedback, and coaching. Learn more by visiting torsh.About EdTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

