Innovative Product Developer Creates Baseball And Softball System That Lets You Play A Full Game With Just Two Players

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Joseph D. is the creator Ghost Runner Baseball, an innovative, portable system that transforms traditional bat-and-ball games by using four lightweight, collapsible towers, one for each base. These towers serve as stand-ins for both defensive players and baserunners, allowing baseball or softball games to be played with as few as two participants.The batter hits the ball and races toward first base, while the pitcher retrieves the ball and tries to strike the base tower before the runner arrives. If the tower is hit first, the runner is out. If the runner arrives safely, a simple ribbon is used to show a "Ghost Runner" now occupies that base. As the game progresses, the Ghost Runner system tracks base occupancy and movement, keeping the play dynamic and competitive. The Ghost Runners move in sync with the batter, so each hit and run affects not only the batter but all the Ghost Runners on base.The system is designed for maximum portability and ease of use. The towers collapse into a compact size and fit easily into a carrying bag. Ghost Runner Baseball can be set up in backyards, parks, or even indoor spaces like gymnasiums, making it a year-round solution for sports lovers of all ages. The system provides a new way to experience baseball or softball. It removes the barrier of needing a full team and gives players the freedom to play anywhere, anytime, with just one other person.With traditional baseball and softball games requiring a minimum of nine players per team, Ghost Runner Baseball offers a simple and convenient solution for small groups, families, or casual players who still want to enjoy full games of baseball or softball. Compact, durable, and easy to set up, it's a fun and exciting system that ensures casual players and sports enthusiasts alike can enjoy baseball or softball at any time. For more information and a demo of the product, please see YouTube video below.Joseph filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is looking to sell or license the patent rights to his Ghost Runner Baseball product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Ghost Runner Baseball can contact Joseph at ... or by calling 908-463-6803.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

