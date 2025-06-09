Sacvalley Medshare Appoints New Chief Technology And Quality Officer

Tiffany Hodgins, MSHIIM

SacValley MedShare Appoints Tiffany Hodgins as Chief Technology and Quality Officer Veteran Health IT Leader Health Data Quality and Interoperability

- John Helvey, CEOCHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SacValley MedShare, a California Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO) , proudly announces the appointment of Tiffany Hodgins as Chief Technology and Quality Officer (CTQO), marking a significant step forward in the organization's commitment to delivering seamless, high-quality health information exchange across Northern California.Tiffany Hodgins is a recognized leader in health informatics and information management, with more than a decade of experience driving transformative healthcare technology solutions. Her career has been defined by a passion for enabling meaningful data exchange, improving data integrity, and supporting community-based health initiatives through thoughtful, scalable system design.“Tiffany brings a rare blend of technical depth, leadership acumen, and strategic foresight,” said John Helvey, CEO at SacValley MedShare.“Her experience leading multi-state interoperability efforts and her understanding of the real-world challenges that HIEs face make her an invaluable addition to our leadership team.”Before joining SacValley MedShare, Tiffany served as Vice President of Client Delivery at KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst, where she led multidisciplinary teams implementing health IT solutions for HIEs, public health agencies, and provider networks nationwide. Her work played a key role in achieving NCQA DAV certification, deploying cloud-based data platforms, and enhancing stakeholder engagement.Tiffany's technical background spans HL7v2 messaging, CCDA, FHIR, and ITI protocols such as XDS.b. She has directed interface onboarding, enterprise data quality frameworks, and interoperability architecture while maintaining a sharp focus on regulatory compliance and data governance. Her work consistently turns fragmented data into actionable intelligence to improve both clinical outcomes and operational performance.Tiffany's prior roles include leading technical and integration teams at HealtHIE Nevada and NEHII (Nebraska HIE), where she was instrumental in establishing health data connectivity across diverse care settings. Her extensive knowledge of EMR systems, relational databases, and healthcare operations underpins her ability to drive complex implementations with clarity and precision.In her new role at SacValley MedShare, Tiffany will oversee all aspects of technology strategy, system performance, and data quality assurance. Her leadership will play a central role in advancing SacValley MedShare's mission to empower providers and improve health outcomes through meaningful, secure, and efficient health data exchange.“Tiffany's insights and dedication to interoperability are exactly what's needed to help our region continue making strides in data-driven healthcare,” added Elizabeth Steffen, SacValley MedShare Board Chair,“We're thrilled to welcome her aboard.”About SacValley MedShareSacValley MedShare is a non-profit health information exchange (HIE) serving providers, hospitals, and healthcare organizations throughout Northern California. By facilitating secure, real-time exchange of clinical data, SacValley MedShare empowers healthcare professionals to make informed decisions, improve care coordination, and enhance patient outcomes.For more information, visit:

