DRROP Empowers Industrial Packaging Manufacturer's Sustainability Initiative In South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DRROPTM, Menen Group's innovative containerized mobile water treatment solutions, has been selected, installed and successfully utilized by an independent, privately-owned manufacturer and supplier of various packaging products in South Carolina. This partnership highlights the transformative impact of DRROP Pods in addressing various treatment challenges while reducing costs and operational complexities.

In search of an efficient and scalable treatment solution, the California-based pulp and paper manufacturer-which operates multiple mills producing over 2 million tons of recycled product per year-approached Menen Group in 2024 following its expansion from the Heartland to the Northeastern United States. Menen's award-winning team of designers, engineers and operators recommended DRROPTM Pods to augment dissolved oxygen within the manufacturer's wastewater processes and ultimately meet compliance standards while generating significant cost savings.

In addition, the modular technology provided a turnkey solution tailored to the facility's specific needs, eliminating the need for costly design, construction and extensive downtime. Known as an environmental steward in the industrial packaging industry, the manufacturer ultimately chose DRROP for its proven technology, expert application engineers and treatment-as-a-service (TaaS) delivery model, as well as flexibility and ease of integration.

"With the ability to deploy quickly and add value in a variety of processes without interruption to our production operations, DRROP offers a cost-effective alternative to our traditional chemical and biological treatment methods," said the facility's operations manager. "The financial flexibility of a low monthly contract, with near zero capital costs, made DRROP an ideal choice for the company's operational and financial goals."

Menen ensured a stress-free installation process, delivering the pods on-site with minimal disruption to the manufacturer's operations. The modular design allowed the pods to be seamlessly integrated into the existing infrastructure, while the ability to relocate the systems as site needs evolved provided unmatched adaptability.

After installation, DRROP's custom treatment pods delivered exceptional performance across multiple treatment processes, including oxygen addition into a primary clarifier as well as a large lagoon for enhanced organic removal and odor control. Remote monitoring and automation enabled real-time adjustments to flow, water quality and process parameters, delivering optimal efficiency while meeting compliance goals.

The manufacturer continues to benefit from DRROP's comprehensive TaaS package, which includes routine maintenance, emergency local support and remote performance monitoring. This proactive approach minimizes downtime and provides uninterrupted operations, allowing the company to focus on its core business.

"Environmental sustainability typically comes at the cost of financial sustainability, but not with DRROP," said Menen Co-Founder and Engineering Director Chris Milligan. "Each pod is custom-built and deployed to help save the planet and save you money in the process."

By adopting DRROP Pods, the manufacturer not only minimized design, construction costs and chemical expenses but also embraced cutting-edge technology that aligns with its commitment to sustainability. The modular solution's small footprint and ability to scale for future plant expansion further solidified its role as a forward-thinking investment.

DRROP Pods continue to redefine water treatment across industries, offering industry-leading flexibility, efficiency, and reliability. For more information on how DRROP can transform your water treatment processes, visit menengroup/drrop.

About DRROP

A member of the Menen Group's family of brands, DRROP Pods are a containerized mobile water treatment solution designed to drop construction costs, energy expenses and dated technologies. With proven technology, stress-free installation and custom treatment strategies, DRROP empowers industries to achieve world-class water treatment with minimal capital investment.

About Menen Group

Founded in 2011 in the Heartland, Menen Group is a water treatment collective that has positioned itself as a collaborator, innovator and disruptor across the municipal, environmental and industrial markets while cultivating a family of groundbreaking brands-including DRROP Pod, HIDRATETM Monitor, LOGRTM App and WATRTM Labs-to advance water treatment, conservation and awareness to ensure clean water for all, for all time.

SOURCE Menen Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED