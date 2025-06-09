Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Continues To Enhance Radiation Oncology Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD said, "Throughout his career, Dr. Desai has received recognition from his peers and colleagues for his commitment to excellence and collaboration in advancing the science of radiation oncology and ensuring exceptional care for patients. We are delighted to welcome him to our team of experts in the Sumter County community."

"Dr. Desai brings an impressive record of leadership and innovation in radiation oncology along with his commitment to enhancing treatment safety and effectiveness," added Sachin Kamath, MD , FCS medical director of radiation oncology. "He is an exceptional fit for our FCS mission to provide cutting-edge, patient-centered cancer care."

Dr. Desai completed his medical training at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antoni and residency training in radiation oncology at New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute