Cboe Successfully Completes Migration Of Cboe Digital Exchange Futures To Cboe Futures Exchange

Cboe's financially settled bitcoin and ether margin futures, previously listed on Cboe Digital Exchange, now trading on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE)

Consolidation of all Cboe's U.S. futures products onto one exchange, powered by a common technology platform, expected to bring customers greater efficiencies and product choice Migration also positions Cboe to grow its global clearing capabilities with FBT and FET futures centrally cleared through Cboe Clear U.S. CHICAGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced it has successfully migrated its Cboe Digital Exchange futures offerings onto Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) on June 9, 2025. With the Financially Settled Bitcoin (FBT) and Financially Settled Ether (FET) futures now listed on CFE, all of Cboe's U.S. futures products will trade on one exchange, powered by the same leading-edge technology platform. This consolidation adds to CFE's tradable product suite and potentially provides customers with more seamless access and efficiencies. Following the launch of Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures more than two decades ago, CFE has been a leader in volatility trading and bringing innovative, new products to the exchange-listed, centrally cleared environment. CFE's offerings, which in addition to VIX futures include innovative products based on equity volatility, digital assets and global fixed income, are designed to meet the trading needs of different types of market participants. The cash-settled FBT and FET futures – which initially launched on Cboe Digital Exchange in January 2024 – are based on the price of the respective Cboe Kaiko Rate Index. The futures will join CFE's recently launched Cboe FTSE Bitcoin Index Futures , which are cash-settled futures based on the FTSE Bitcoin Reduced Value Index (ticker: XBTF). In addition, FBT and FET futures will be available to trade on a nearly 24x5 basis. FBT and FET futures will continue to be centrally cleared through Cboe Clear U.S., a CFTC-regulated derivatives clearing organization. Significantly, this will establish a direct clearing relationship between CFE and Cboe Clear U.S., positioning Cboe to further grow its global clearing capabilities. All other U.S. futures listed on CFE will continue to clear through OCC. "We are excited to successfully migrate bitcoin and ether futures trading onto CFE, powered by our world-class technology – a platform that our customers know and trust," said Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe. "Accessibility is crucial when creating a healthy futures trading ecosystem, and by moving FBT and FET futures to CFE, we expect to open the door for potentially greater customer access and liquidity in these products. CFE established volatility as a tradable asset class, and Cboe continues to build on this legacy by growing our exchange-traded futures ecosystem. Significantly, with the addition of ether futures, our customers can now trade a more diverse range of products on one platform." Trading on CFE is powered by Cboe Titanium SM, which powers all of Cboe's global equities, options and futures markets. Cboe Titanium is a unified and globally consistent technology platform, using common protocols and features across its markets and is designed to offer customers an efficient and seamless experience regardless of where they are in the world. It is also a locally optimized platform enabling potential innovation and customization for each market or asset class such as digital asset futures. "By migrating the bitcoin and ether futures to CFE, powered by Cboe Titanium technology, customers will be able to leverage the state-of-the-art platform that powers Cboe's trading across the globe," said Chris Isaacson, Chief Operating Officer at Cboe. "Cboe Titanium provides immense value to the regulated crypto market as it is built to be resilient, power nearly 24-hour trading and seamlessly handle bouts of volatility. With all of Cboe's equities and derivatives markets successfully migrated onto one common technology platform, we will look to build on our customer-first approach and strive toward expanding market access and innovation, while growing our global clearing capabilities." Contract specifications and trading symbols for FBT and FET futures remain materially the same following the transfer to CFE. Notably, FBT and FET futures are available to trade nearly 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday, providing investors with extended trading hours to help manage bitcoin and ether exposure. For more information on the migration including technical specifications and margin rates, visit here . About Cboe Global Markets Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .

