123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Way To Wear Glasses While Snorkeling
PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Prescription goggles are available, but they require you to purchase new prescription goggles every time your eyeglass prescription changes. I wanted to create a simple way to wear your own prescription glasses while snorkeling or scuba diving," said an inventor, from Mounds, Okla., "so I invented the 4 EYES SCUBA GOGGLES. With my design, you don't have to buy new prescription goggles in addition to buying new lenses every time there is a change in your vision, which helps save money. It also helps keep your glasses safe and secure on your face while exploring underwater."
The invention provides an improved way to wear prescription glasses while snorkeling or scuba diving. In doing so, it ensures glasses remain securely in place. As a result, it increases visibility, comfort, and convenience for the user. It also helps save money when your vision changes. Additionally, the invention features a unique and durable design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear prescription glasses and enjoy snorkeling or scuba diving.
The 4 EYES SCUBA GOGGLES invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Shelly Heil at 307-575-2262 or email [email protected] .
