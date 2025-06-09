403
EXEL Industries: Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares At 05.31.2025
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
| May 31, 2025
| 6,787,900
|Theoretical voting rights: 9,891,627
|Exercisable voting rights*: 9,886,797
* After deduction of shares without voting rights
