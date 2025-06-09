MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IMPACT Announces Summer Training Program with Focus on Specialized Skills, Leadership Growth, and Cutting-Edge Innovation

Comprehensive Construction Industry Training Program Aims to Sharpen Professional and Personal Skills

Washington, D.C., June 9, 2025 – The Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) is proud to announce its annual Summer Training Program, scheduled for July 14–18, 2025, at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor, Mich. This comprehensive week of development offers specialized training for ironworker members and partner contractors across North America.

Designed to equip attendees with a uniquely powerful set of skills, the program emphasizes both professional development/technical proficiency and personal development. Participants can expect a wide array of courses that span business fundamentals, leadership strategies, advanced communication techniques, and the latest in construction technology.

“We are not just sharpening tools, we are sharpening people,” said Cindy Menches, director of professional development, IMPACT.“This year's program introduces new leadership and communication-focused courses aimed at helping our contractors and members enhance their effectiveness both on and off the job site.”

Highlights of the 2025 program include:



Fundamentals of Cost Estimating & Bidding (July 14–16): Tailored for beginners in rebar installation, this intensive course builds core competencies in bid preparation.

Superintendent Training (July 14–18): Designed for emerging field leaders, this course provides deep insights into site safety, people management, scheduling, and technological integration.

Leadership and Communication Series:



Every Conversation Matters (July 14) – Emotional intelligence and coaching for high-performing teams.



Applying the Six-Step Process (July 15) – A structured method for solving organizational challenges.



Extending Your Sphere of Influence (July 16) – Persuasion skills for impactful leadership.

Mastering Meaningful Engagement (July 17–18) – Fostering authentic connections and engagement. Technology in Action:

Introduction to Robotic Total Station for Layout (July 15–18) – A hands-on course in advanced layout principles and robotic surveying tools.

“Our winter and summer training programs in Henderson, Nevada, and Ann Arbor, Michigan provide exceptional opportunities for both professional and personal growth. But the learning doesn't stop there,” said Bill Brown, IMPACT co-chair and executive director of Ideal Contracting.“IMPACT delivers a wide range of high-quality training year-round for our partner contractors and ironworker members.”

The Ann Arbor training reflects IMPACT's ongoing commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in the ironworking industry. The goal is clear: equip ironworkers and contractors with not only the technical skills they need, but also the mindset, resilience, and strategic thinking required for long-term success.

Registration is now open through the IMPACT Events website at bit.ly/IMPACTProfessionalDevelopmentTraining . Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

About IMPACT

The Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) is a labor-management partnership designed to strengthen the union ironworking industry. Through strategic training initiatives, cutting-edge programs, and collaborative leadership, IMPACT supports the advancement and prosperity of ironworkers and their contractor partners across North America.

