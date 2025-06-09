$13.16 Bn Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market Trends And Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Strategic R&D Initiatives, Regulatory Approvals, And Collaborations Shaping The Landscape
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
- Novo Nordisk A/S Eli Lilly and Company Pfizer, Inc. Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG) Genentech, Inc. (Roche) Merck KGaA Ferring Pharmaceuticals Ipsen Pharma Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market, By Product:
- Long Acting Others
Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market, By Application:
- Growth Hormone (GH) Deficiency Turner Syndrome Idiopathic Short Stature Prader-Willi Syndrome Small for Gestational Age Other
Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Specialty Pharmacy
Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market, By Region:
- North America United States Canada Mexico Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
