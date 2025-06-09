Automotive Collision Repair Market Growth: Projected To Reach $270.44 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 5.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Collision Repair Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The remarkable and steady growth of the automotive collision repair market size has been noted in recent years, as it is expected to surge from $208.85 billion in 2024 to $216.41 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.6%. The growth witnessed in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing number of vehicles on the road, a rising number of accidents, a growing demand for vehicle customization, advancements in technology leading to more complex vehicles, along with increasing disposable income and willingness to spend on vehicle repairs.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Automotive Collision Repair Market Size?

The automotive collision repair market growth is expected to see robust growth in the next few years. The market is projected to gain a significant size of $270.44 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The growth anticipated in the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the growing demand for electric vehicles, the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems ADAS, a rising demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing, and the growing popularity of ride-sharing services.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Automotive Collision Repair Market?

One noteworthy market driver is the rise in the number of subscriptions to automobile insurance which is expected to propel the automotive collision repair market forward. Automobile insurance, referring to motor insurance that provides cover for loss or damage to the insured person's vehicle such as cars, two-wheelers, or other commercial vehicles, has seen a significant surge. This growth in automobile insurance subscriptions compels automotive collision repair companies to constantly improve their services and products for their clients.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Automotive Collision Repair Market Landscape?

Major players operating in the automotive collision repair market include 3M Company, Automotive Technology Products LLC, Denso Corporation, Faurecia India Private Limited, International Automotive Components Group LLC, Caliber Collision Centers Inc., Service King Collision Repair Centers Inc., ABRA Auto Body & Glass LP, Gerber Collision & Glass LLC, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Automotive Collision Repair Market?

An emerging trend in the market is the significant utilization of 3D printing technology. Many companies operating in the automotive collision repair market are leveraging 3D printing tools and solutions to retain their stronghold and offer superior services for their client base. Case in point, in January 2022, a consortium of organizations from Germany and Canada introduced a new project for automating the repair process using 3D printing and artificial intelligence. The initiative, named Artificial Intelligence Enhancement of Process Sensing for Adaptive Laser Additive Manufacturing AI-SLAM, marks a significant stride in the automotive collision repair space.

How Is the Global Automotive Collision Repair Market Segmented?

The automotive collision repair market in this report is detailed by its segments:

1 By Product: Crash Parts, Paints And Coatings, Adhesives And Sealants, Abrasives, Finishing Compounds, Other Products

2 By Service Channel: DIY, DIFM, OE

3 By Automotive Component Shop: Authorized Repair Shops, Independent Garage

4 By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles

Further sub-segments are:

1 By Crash Parts: Bumpers, Fenders, Hoods, Grilles, Lighting Components

2 By Paints And Coatings: Base Coats, Clear Coats, Primers, Specialty Coatings

3 By Adhesives And Sealants: Structural Adhesives, Sealants For Body Panels, Windshield Adhesives

4 By Abrasives: Sanding Discs, Grinding Wheels, Abrasive Pads

5 By Finishing Compounds: Polishing Compounds, Cutting Compounds, Finishing Polishes

6 By Other Products: Repair Tools, Cleaning Agents, Safety Equipment

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automotive Collision Repair Market?

In the regional landscape, Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the automotive collision repair market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the expected period. The regions covered in the automotive collision repair market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse More Similar Reports -

Automotive 4D Imaging Radar Global Market Report 2025

Automotive AC Compressor Global Market Report 2025



Automotive Active Health Monitoring System Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.