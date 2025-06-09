Docupet Welcomes Brett Yates As Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Growth And Innovation In Pet Tech Industry

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuPet, North America's leading pet registration platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Brett Yates as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Yates brings over two decades of strategic leadership experience in business development, revenue growth, and partnership resources, with a deep passion for animal welfare and pet industry solutions.

Yates joins DocuPet at a pivotal time of expansion as the company continues to evolve beyond pet licensing, offering an integrated suite of tools for pet identification, lost pet recovery, complete pet registration, and the forthcoming launch of a first-of-its-kind pet parenting mobile app.

In his new role, Yates will lead the company's revenue generation strategy, including identifying new service offerings, building commercial partnerships, and leveraging DocuPet's rapidly growing user base across more than 292 jurisdictions in North America.

"We're thrilled to welcome Brett to the DocuPet leadership team," said Grant Goodwin, CEO of DocuPet. "His proven track record of driving strategic growth in the pet space, combined with his passion for animal welfare, makes him the ideal leader to help us scale our impact."

Prior to joining DocuPet, Yates held executive leadership roles in both the nonprofit and corporate sectors, most recently serving as CEO of Michelson Found Animals Foundation, a national organization committed to supporting pet parents by helping provide access to essential pet products and services. In addition, Yates partnered MFA with Mars on Leap Venture Studios, where he worked closely with many entrepreneurs in the animal industry. Yates' work has focused on melding innovation and compassion to advance outcomes for pets and their families.

"DocuPet's unique blend of technology and mission-driven work is exactly where I want to be. No business is better positioned to provide innovative, just-in-time products and services to pet owners," said Yates. "I'm excited to help shape the next chapter of the company's growth and continue to improve the lives of pets and the people who love them."

This appointment underscores DocuPet's commitment to expanding its influence in the pet technology and commerce sectors, while expanding its offerings beyond pet registration and reunification, with the focus to become the ultimate resource for tens of millions of pet parents.

Yates lives in California with his wife and family, where he enjoys staying active through weekly sports and exploring new travel destinations whenever possible. His lifelong passion for animal welfare is evident in both his personal and professional endeavors, as he continues to lead with purpose and engage directly with communities through his work in the pet industry at both local and national levels.

About DocuPet

DocuPet is the largest and fastest-growing pet registration platform in North America, providing official pet licensing services to more than 292 jurisdictions. In addition to licensing, DocuPet offers lost pet services, an AI-powered pet tracker, designer pet tags, the National Pet Registry, and a robust digital platform aimed at reducing shelter intakes and reuniting lost pets with their families. DocuPet is transforming how communities support animal welfare through inventive thinking and pioneering technology.

For more information, visit

SOURCE DocuPet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED