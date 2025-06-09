Enrollhere And Sunfire Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Seamless, End-To-End Medicare Enrollment Technology

WILMINGTON, N.C. , June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnrollHere, a next-generation Medicare technology platform, and SunFire, the industry's leading SaaS quoting and enrollment engine, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the Medicare distribution experience for agents, agencies, and call centers nationwide.

Under this new agreement, SunFire's gold-standard enrollment technology will be embedded directly into EnrollHere's intelligent dialer environment-creating a fully integrated solution that allows users to manage the entire consumer journey from initial outreach to plan selection and enrollment within a single system.

"This isn't just about integration-it's about alignment," said Tyler Rees, Chairman and Founder of EnrollHere. "We built EnrollHere to solve the fragmentation in Medicare distribution, and SunFire is the perfect partner to accelerate that mission. Their reputation, relationships, and reach speak for themselves."

Built on a foundation of performance and innovation, SunFire's platform powers millions of Medicare enrollments each year across the country. Its ability to support multi-carrier quoting, electronic enrollment, and real-time application processing has made it the trusted solution for some of the largest distributors in the market.

"Our mission has always been to simplify and enhance the Medicare enrollment process," said David Graf, CEO of SunFire. "This partnership allows us to meet agents and agencies exactly where they are-inside the tools they already use to drive growth and engagement."

The collaboration brings together SunFire's robust technology and EnrollHere's AI-enabled call routing platform, which gives agencies full control over dynamic call flow. This advanced routing infrastructure drives greater efficiency, lowers cost-per-acquisition (CPA), and intelligently matches consumers to the right agents-resulting in higher quality interactions and a superior member experience.

"SunFire has set the bar in our industry when it comes to usability, carrier connectivity, and compliance," said Brandon Clay, CEO of EnrollHere. "We're proud to bring their best-in-class enrollment experience into our platform and deliver a true end-to-end solution for our partners."

Further strengthening the collaboration, Kevin Waldman of SunFire will be joining the Board of Directors at EnrollHere. His strategic guidance and operational expertise will be invaluable as both companies continue to scale and serve the evolving needs of the Medicare ecosystem.

"I worked alongside Tyler as he built IFG and saw firsthand the momentum he created," said Kevin Waldman, CFO of SunFire. "I'm honored to join the board at EnrollHere and help shape what's next as we deepen our partnership."

Together, EnrollHere and SunFire are redefining what's possible in Medicare distribution-offering a unified platform that empowers agents, reduces friction, and delivers a superior experience for every stakeholder involved.

For more information or to request a demo of the integrated platform, visit and .

About EnrollHere

EnrollHere is a next-generation Medicare technology platform that connects lead generation, intelligent dialing, quoting, and enrollment into a single seamless ecosystem. Purpose-built for agencies, call centers, and lead publishers, EnrollHere drives operational efficiency and accelerates growth across the Medicare landscape.

About SunFire

SunFire is the industry-leading SaaS quoting and enrollment platform, enabling agents and agencies to compliantly sell Medicare plans through an advanced, cloud-based interface. With capabilities that support multi-carrier quoting, digital enrollment, and real-time plan data, SunFire empowers better decisions and better outcomes for seniors across the country.

For media inquiries, contact:

Cori McDorman

VP of Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE EnrollHere

