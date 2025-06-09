Baltic Horizon Fund Requests Consent Of Investors To Amend Terms And Conditions Of Outstanding Bonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund (the) has initiated a written procedure to amend the terms and conditions of Baltic Horizon Fund EUR 42 million 5-year floating rate bonds maturing in 2028 (ISIN EE3300003235, the). The current outstanding nominal amount of the Bonds is EUR 18,999,997.80 as Baltic Horizon Fund has redeemed Bonds in nominal amount of EUR 23,000,002.20 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds ().

The Issuer has decided to request consent from the holders of the Bonds (the Holders ) to amend voluntary early redemption regulation of the Bonds. The aim of the change is to give more flexibility to the Issuer to carry out voluntary early redemptions.

Northern Horizon Capital AS as the fund manager has been in contact with the Holders and received preliminary consent for the requested amendments which is now to be confirmed in the official Holders' written consent procedure in accordance with the Terms and Conditions. Holders who were entered in the registry of bond-holders maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE on 6 June 2025, are entitled to vote in the written procedure. All Holders are sent a notice by Triniti Collateral Agent IX OÜ acting as the agent for Holders (the Agent).

The consents of the Holders are requested to amend the regulation of voluntary early redemption regulation deriving mainly from Section 13.1 of the Terms and Conditions. Voting can be carried out by sending the filled-in voting form to the Agent by mail, courier or e-mail no later than 23:59 (EET) of 12 June 2025. The notice sent by the Agent along with the voting instructions, the voting form and template Power of Attorney are attached.

For the quorum to be reached and the resolution taken the Holders representing at least 55% of the nominal amount of the Bonds should vote and Holders representing at least 2/3 of the nominal amount of the Bonds participating in the voting need to be in favour of the decision. Once a requisite majority of consents have been received by the Agent, the relevant decision shall be deemed to be adopted, even if the time period for replies has not yet expired. Information about the decision taken will be sent by notice to the Holders, published on the website of Baltic Horizon Fund and published by way of stock exchange release.



If the request is approved by the Holders it will be binding on all Holders whether they participated in the voting or voted against the request or not, in accordance with Clause 16.12 of the Terms and Conditions.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

