Deadline Nears For Heirs To Claim Their Portion Of $38 Million In Cobell Settlement Funds

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Cobell Indian Trust Settlement.

There is $38 million remaining in the Cobell Indian Trust Settlement to pay heirs of Individual Indian Money ("IIM") Account Holders who passed away before they received any money from the settlement. If you are an heir, it is important to file your claim by the June 30, 2025 deadline . Money awards for eligible heirs could be significant.

IIM Account Holder Search

Find out if you are eligible by using the searchable online database of over 17,000 IIM Account Holders whose heirs are eligible to make a claim for money from the settlement.

The database is available at under the section Relative Search – Claim Form . Search the database by Name and/or Tribal Affiliation. If you find your relative, select the name, and you will be guided through the process. You will be required to provide documentation indicating estate heirs.

Documentation



A state or tribal probate order identifying estate heirs; or

A last will and testament approved by a probate order; or

A small estate document from an approved state in accordance with small estate procedures; or

Documentation showing the appointment of an estate Executor, Administrator, or Personal Representative; or A federal probate order that directs distribution of trust funds or trust lands.

A copy of a tribal, or state, or federal probate order is needed to establish whether the Settlement Administrator can pay the heir(s) directly for the estate's Settlement award.

If you do not have a tribal or state probate order but a personal representative or executor has been named for the estate, funds may be released to the representative or executor, and they will be responsible for distributing the funds according to the wishes of the deceased Class Member.

What happens at the money if not claimed?

Any money remaining in the trust will be distributed to the Cobell Scholarship Fund, which is managed by Indigenous Education, Inc.

Visit: CobellSettlement

Call: 800-961-6109

Write: Indian Trust Settlement, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324

