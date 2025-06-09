Valet Living Appoints Teresa Reed As Industry Principal To Lead Strategic Market Initiatives In Newly Created Role

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Teresa brings a proven track record of delivering measurable business results through strategic client partnerships and operational leadership," said Valet Living President and COO Matt Graves. "Her deep industry expertise, longstanding executive relationships, and forward-thinking approach position her ideally to lead this new role as we expand our market footprint and drive continued growth."

Reed's focus will center on industry leadership, market insights and analysis, and stakeholder collaboration. She will spearhead the creation of the Valet Living Client Advocacy Board to foster a synergistic environment to share valuable client insights.

A 12-year veteran of Valet Living with more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience, Reed previously held the role of Vice President of National Accounts where she took a pioneering role in identifying and pursuing new business opportunities. Additionally, she has served as a mentor to members of the national and regional account teams and has earned the Valet Living President's Club award. Prior to joining Valet Living, Reed held several sales and account management roles across various industries. She is a member of the National Apartment Association (NAA) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC).

"Stepping into the new role of Industry Principal is a strategic opportunity to influence how we serve our clients and evolve with their needs. I'm excited to deepen industry relationships and drive solutions that support Valet Living's continued growth and innovation," said Reed.

A native of Seattle, Reed holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science with a Minor in Communications from the University of Washington. She is based in Arizona.

About Valet Living

For nearly three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million apartment homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

