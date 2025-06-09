Fingerpaint Medical Names Brian Falcone As Managing Director Of Medical Affairs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With more than 19 years of experience in Medical Affairs and a strong background in strategic leadership, Falcone brings a unique blend of scientific expertise and visionary thinking to the role. Prior to this role, Falcone served as SVP, Strategic Business Lead at Fingerpaint Medical.

"Brian's appointment reflects our commitment to bold, strategic leadership in Medical Affairs," said Javeria Shahab, President of Fingerpaint Medical. "We're energized by the vision and momentum he brings to the team, and we're confident that under his leadership, Fingerpaint Medical Affairs will continue to thrive."

Falcone is actively engaged in leading professional societies, including the International Society for Medical Publications Professionals (ISMPP) and the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS), where he has been a featured speaker at both organizations' annual conferences. He also currently serves as co-lead of the MAPS Medical Communications Working Group, contributing to the advancement of best practices within this global community of Medical Affairs professionals.

"I'm honored to step into this role and lead such a talented and passionate team," said Brian Falcone. "Fingerpaint Medical is uniquely positioned at the intersection of science and strategy, and I'm excited to help shape the future of Medical Affairs in a way that drives meaningful impact for our clients and, ultimately, for patients."

As Fingerpaint Medical continues to evolve, Falcone's leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing the organization's commitment to scientific excellence, strategic innovation, and meaningful impact across the healthcare landscape. In his role overseeing Medical Affairs, he joins John Kane and Jennifer Harmon, Managing Directors of Medical Communications at Fingerpaint Medical. Together, this leadership team is energized to drive the next phase of growth and collaboration.

