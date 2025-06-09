123Invent Inventor Develops New Cooler With Wireless Charging Capabilities

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cooler that also enables you to easily charge wireless devices," said an inventor, from Lamesa, Texas, "so I invented the COOLER WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGER. My design eliminates the hassle of transporting a traditional charging cord and searching for an outlet."

The patent-pending invention provides a specially designed cooler. In doing so, it offers a convenient way to charge wireless devices while camping, fishing, at the beach, while boating, when working outdoors, etc. It also would keep food and beverages cold. Additionally, the invention features an effective and eye-catching design that is easy to use and transport.

The COOLER WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Joseph Morris at 325-338-1745 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

