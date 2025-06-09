GREY GOOSE® VODKA DEBUTS GREY GOOSE HÔTEL, A NEW GLOBAL CAMPAIGN STARRING ZOE SALDAÑA

GREY GOOSE® VODKA DEBUTS GREY GOOSE HÔTEL, A NEW GLOBAL CAMPAIGN STARRING ZOE SALDAÑA
The Films
The campaign includes films set at the GREY GOOSE Hôtel, a destination that captures the mindset of a European holiday, a moment where people dress, eat and drink better and where time appears to be nonexistent. In the premiere spot, a 30-second film titled "Last-ish Call," Saldaña mischievously tiptoes across the hotel after the bar closes, quietly collecting cocktail essentials from the lobby and kitchen to help extend the good times together just a little bit longer. After all, "last call" at the GREY GOOSE Hôtel is merely a suggestion.
In "Not So Dry Martini Cocktail," another 30-second spot debuting in mid-July, Saldaña and friends are soaking up the sun beachside with GREY GOOSE cocktails when a sudden rainstorm threatens to spoil their fun. Not letting it ruin the moment, the group embraces and laughs off the weather, transforming their drinks into "not-so-dry" martini cocktails.
"At the heart of our new campaign is the GREY GOOSE Hôtel, a living expression of our belief that pleasure is essential," said Aleco Azqueta, GREY GOOSE Global Vice President of Marketing. "Time is meant to be enjoyed, not just managed. When we're always rushing, we miss the moments that truly matter. 'Make Time Wait' is our call to rediscover joy, not in what we check off our to-do list, but in what we truly take in."
The campaign will roll out across linear TV, online video and social media starting on June 12, and will air during thrilling moments this summer that embody the joie de vivre that this campaign is looking to inspire, including the NBA Finals, U.S. Open Golf Championship, Wimbledon and the US Open Tennis Championship. Additional content, including behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the films and a demo from Saldaña on her go-to summer cocktail--Le Zoé Spritz--will also be available on the brand's Instagram channels (@greygoose).
All the details in the creative campaign were carefully selected to reflect the mindset of joie de vivre and indulgence that the GREY GOOSE Hôtel evokes, from the set in Lake Como, one of Europe's premiere destinations, to the sophisticated yet playful outfits and the rich upbeat music.
The Experiences
Beyond the screen, consumers will be invited to "check in" and experience the world of the GREY GOOSE Hôtel at rolling activations throughout the year.
To learn more about the "GREY GOOSE Hôtel," follow @greygoose on Instagram and visit greygoose.
Le Zoé Spritz Recipe
1.5 oz GREY GOOSE® Vodka
1.5 oz Rosé Wine from Provence
1.5 oz Perrier® Sparkling Water
3 oz Strawberry Juice
.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Sliced Strawberries
Blueberries
1 Sprig of Thyme
Method: In a wine glass, add GREY GOOSE, rosé wine, Perrier, strawberry juice and fresh lemon juice over cubed ice and stir gently. Garnish with sliced strawberries, blueberries and sprig of fresh thyme.
About GREY GOOSE vodka
Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.
The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® vodka, GREY GOOSE® Altius, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored vodkas.
SIP RESPONSIBLY.
The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.
