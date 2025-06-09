More Vocal Talent Joins The Mobile Suit Gundam Gquuuuuux's Anime Expo Lineup!
Expect more Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX at Anime Expo, including an Autograph Session with Special Event Guests and a GQuuuuuuX Booth Exhibition in the Bandai Namco Group exhibit area.
Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. will also attend Japan Expo 2025 in Paris with a special movie screening, a joint signing session with the Evangelion Series, and more.
Full details on both events are as follows:
- Event Details at Anime Expo 2025 -
-
Gundam Rising in Los Angeles - Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Special Event
When: Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 11:30 AM (PT)
-
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Screening Segment
1:00 PM- 2:30 PM Talk & Performance Segment
Where: Peacock Theater
Guests:
Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay), Naohiro Ogata (Gundam Executive Producer), Tomoyo Kurosawa (voice of Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU), Simba Tsuchiya (voice of Shuji Itō), Shinji Kawada (voice of Challia Bull), Shin Yuuki (voice of Char Aznable), and more
What:
Movie screening, Talk Show, Live Music Performance, Free Giveaways
* Free entry to those who have an Anime Expo badge.
Free Giveaways:
-
Shopper Bag
Special Illustration Postcard (3 Types)
-
Special Illustration Postcard drawn by Yumi Ikeda (Animation Character Design and Supervising Character Animation Director)
Special Illustration Postcard drawn by Shie Kobori (Animation Character Design and Supervising Character Animation Director)
Special Illustration Postcard drawn by Sejoon Kim (Animation Mechanical Design and Supervising Mechanical Animation Director)
Gundam Card Game Promotional Card
*The world's first distribution of this card will be at this event. Details will be announced on June 12 (JST). GUNPLA Trial Kit RX-78-2 Gundam Gundam Headband
*While supplies last
Description:
Be part of the very first Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX event in Los Angeles, featuring a movie screening, special guests-including the Director, Kazuya Tsurumaki, the voice actor of the main character MACHU, Tomoyo Kurosawa, and many more-a talk show, a live music performance, and more!
Streaming Information:
The event will be live streamed on Gundaminfo on YouTube and other platforms! The streaming will not include the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Screening Segment.
Gundaminfo:
-
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Autograph Session
When: Thursday, July 4, 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM (PT)
Where: JW Marriott Gold Ballroom
Guests:
-
Table 13:
Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay) Table 13.5:
Tomoyo Kurosawa (voice of Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU)), Simba Tsuchiya (voice of Shuji Itō) Table 14:
Shinji Kawada (voice of Challia Bull), Shin Yuuki (voice of Char Aznable)
How to Participate:Reserve the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Autograph Session online and get a reservation QR code. Sign-ups open on June 26, and the service fee is $1. Show your reservation QR code and purchase the "Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX –Beginning– Framed Memorial Art Print" ($85) from SH 2214 Bandai Hobby Booth before the Autograph Session. An entry ticket will be given upon purchase. Get your autograph at the JW Marriott Gold Ballroom.
*Please note all steps are required to entry
*All information in this press release is current as of the time of announcement and may be subject to change without notice.
-
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Booth Exhibition
Come to the Bandai Namco Group exhibition area #SH-2406 and enjoy the Gundam GQuuuuuuX exhibition!
- Event Details at Japan Expo 2025 -
-
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Panel in Paris
When: Sunday, July 6, 10:00 AM - 12:15 PM, CEST
-
10:00 AM - 11:25 AM Movie Screening Segment
11:25 AM - 12:15 AM Talk Segment
Where: Yuzu Stage
Guests: Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay), Mahiro Maeda (Design Works and Storyboard)
What : Movie screening and Talk Show
Description: Come learn about the world of Gundam and hear about the production process of "Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX" from special guests, Kazuya Tsurumaki, Yoji Enokido and Mahiro Maeda!
-
Evangelion Series & Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX – Joint Signing Session
When: Sunday, July 6, 1:35 PM - 2:45 PM, CEST
Where: Sumire Room
Guests: Yoko Takahashi, Kazuya Tsurumaki, Mahiro Maeda, Yoji Enokido
How to Participate:
Check the Japan Expo website for more details.
-
The GUNDAM BASE POP UP
The Gundam GQuuuuuuX products will be available at the Gundam Base Pop-Up in Japan Expo!
About Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is a brand new series directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and is the first-ever major collaboration between EVANGELION series creator studio khara, and SUNRISE, the historic home to the Mobile Suit Gundam works. The anime series is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video with new episodes coming out every Tuesday at 9:00 AM PST.
The series follows Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl living peacefully in a space colony, who is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling competition known as "Clan Battle" after encountering a mysterious girl named Nyan. Taking the entry name "Machu," Amate dives headfirst into the intense world of mobile suit dueling.
Around the same time, a mysterious Gundam mobile suit and its pilot, a boy named Shuji, who are being hunted by both the space military and the police, appear before her.
The world is now on the brink of a new era.
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Streaming Information & Socials
Streaming Platform :
Only on Prime Video
Socials :
Official Website:
Official X (Japanese Only): @G_GQuuuuuuX
Hashtags: #ジークアクス #GQuuuuuuX
About Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.
We at Bandai Namco Filmworks develop and produce film video titles. We not only distribute them through various media such as television, movie theaters and Internet streaming but also bring them to fans throughout the world by licensing and managing their copyrights, developing and marketing film video-related merchandise and other services. As a comprehensive entertainment enterprise handling the A to Z of film & video business, we continue to create "Awesome works" and make them readily available to everyone.
Official Website:
Staff of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
Director: Kazuya Tsurumaki Series Supervision: Yoji Enokido
Character Design: Take Mechanical Design: Ikuto Yamashita
Animation Character Design / Chief Animation Director (Characters): Yumi Ikeda / Fumie Kobori
Animation Mechanical Design / Chief Animation Director (Mecha): Kim Sejun
Original Work: Yoshiyuki Tomino / Hajime Yatate
Screenplay: Yoji Enokido / Hideaki Anno
Design Works: Toshiaki Iwahara / Mahiro Maeda / Shingo Abe / Hidehito Matsubara / Takuya Lio / Shuichi Iseki / Takeshi Takakura /絵を描く PETER / Ami / mebae (PONCOTAN) / Wataru Inada / Shinya Mizuno / Yusuke Omura / Yutaka Izubuchi / Tomoko Masuda / Ayano Hayashi / Hideaki Anno / Kazuya Tsurumaki
Art Setting: Hiroshi Kato (Totonyan) Concept Art: Hajime Ueda
Storyboard: Kazuya Tsurumaki / Hideaki Anno / Mahiro Maeda / Toko Yatabe / Tetsuro Araki
Direction: Kazuya Tsurumaki / Daiten Komatsuda / Toko Yatabe / Tetsuro Araki
Character Animation Director: Hidehito Matsubara / Mayumi Nakamura / Shuichi Iseki
Mechanical Animation Director: Shingo Abe / Gen Asano
Detail Works: Toshiaki Iwahara / Tatsuya Tanaka
Animation Check: Yasuto Murata
Digital Animation Check: Mayuko Karesue (Studio Eight Colors) / Ayaka Miura / Emi Nakano
Color Design: Akiko Inoue (Wish)
Color Spec & Check: Saeko Kujima (Wish), Hiromi Okamoto (Wish)
Special Effects: Shin Inoie Art Director: Hiroshi Kato (Totonyan)
Assistant Art Director: Chihiro Goto (Totonyan)
CGI Director: Takashi Suzuki
CGI Animation Director: Masanori Iwari / Sigma Morimoto
CGI Modeling Director: Shintaro Wakatsuki / Ryosuke Kusudo CGI Technical Director: Harusuke Kumagai
CGI Art Director: Hiroyasu Kobayashi
Graphic Design Director: Kayoko Zama Visual Development Director: Yosuke Chigo
Director of Photography: Tomoyuki Shiokawa (T2 studio) Photography Advisor: Akira Fukushi (T2 studio)
Special Effects Director: Hiroaki Yabe
Look Development: Nanae Hirabayashi / Yoko Miki
Editor: Emi Tsuji
Music: Junsei Terui / Masayuki Hasuo / Seigen Tokuzawa
Opening Theme "Plazma": Kenshi Yonezu
Insert Song "Midnight Reflection": NOMELON NOLEMON
Insert Song "Yoru ni Saku": Suisei Hoshimachi
Ending Theme: Suisei Hoshimachi "Mou Dou Natte mo Ii ya"
Sound Director & Sound Mixing: Akira Yamada (Sound Team Don Juan)
Sound Effects: Naoto Yamaya (Sound Box)
Chief Producer: Yuki Sugitan
Gundam Executive Producer: Naohiro Ogata
Producer: Keisuke Kasai
Production Desk / Setting Production: Hayato Tanaka
Digital Production Desk: Kohei Fujiwara
Production: studio khara / SUNRISE
Production Committee: Bandai Namco Filmworks / Nippon Television Network
Cast of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU): Tomoyo Kurosawa / Nyaan: Yui Ishikawa / Shuji Itō: Shimba Tsuchiya / Shalia Bull: Shinji Kawada
When publishing or using image materials, please ensure the following copyright notice is included:
©SOTSU・SUNRISE
SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment