More Vocal Talent Joins The Mobile Suit Gundam Gquuuuuux's Anime Expo Lineup!

Expect more Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX at Anime Expo, including an Autograph Session with Special Event Guests and a GQuuuuuuX Booth Exhibition in the Bandai Namco Group exhibit area.

Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. will also attend Japan Expo 2025 in Paris with a special movie screening, a joint signing session with the Evangelion Series, and more.

Full details on both events are as follows:

- Event Details at Anime Expo 2025 -

Gundam Rising in Los Angeles - Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Special Event

When: Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 11:30 AM (PT)



11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Screening Segment 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM Talk & Performance Segment

Where: Peacock Theater

Guests:

Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay), Naohiro Ogata (Gundam Executive Producer), Tomoyo Kurosawa (voice of Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU), Simba Tsuchiya (voice of Shuji Itō), Shinji Kawada (voice of Challia Bull), Shin Yuuki (voice of Char Aznable), and more

What:

Movie screening, Talk Show, Live Music Performance, Free Giveaways

* Free entry to those who have an Anime Expo badge.

Free Giveaways:



Shopper Bag

Special Illustration Postcard (3 Types)



Special Illustration Postcard drawn by Yumi Ikeda (Animation Character Design and Supervising Character Animation Director)



Special Illustration Postcard drawn by Shie Kobori (Animation Character Design and Supervising Character Animation Director)



Special Illustration Postcard drawn by Sejoon Kim (Animation Mechanical Design and Supervising Mechanical Animation Director)





Gundam Card Game Promotional Card

*The world's first distribution of this card will be at this event. Details will be announced on June 12 (JST).



GUNPLA Trial Kit RX-78-2 Gundam Gundam Headband

*While supplies last

Description:

Be part of the very first Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX event in Los Angeles, featuring a movie screening, special guests-including the Director, Kazuya Tsurumaki, the voice actor of the main character MACHU, Tomoyo Kurosawa, and many more-a talk show, a live music performance, and more!

Streaming Information:

The event will be live streamed on Gundaminfo on YouTube and other platforms! The streaming will not include the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Screening Segment.

Gundaminfo:

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Autograph Session

When: Thursday, July 4, 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM (PT)

Where: JW Marriott Gold Ballroom

Guests:



Table 13:

Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay)

Table 13.5:

Tomoyo Kurosawa (voice of Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU)), Simba Tsuchiya (voice of Shuji Itō) Table 14:

Shinji Kawada (voice of Challia Bull), Shin Yuuki (voice of Char Aznable)

How to Participate:

Reserve the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Autograph Session online and get a reservation QR code. Sign-ups open on June 26, and the service fee is $1.Show your reservation QR code and purchase the "Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX –Beginning– Framed Memorial Art Print" ($85) from SH 2214 Bandai Hobby Booth before the Autograph Session. An entry ticket will be given upon purchase.Get your autograph at the JW Marriott Gold Ballroom.

*Please note all steps are required to entry

*All information in this press release is current as of the time of announcement and may be subject to change without notice.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Booth Exhibition

Come to the Bandai Namco Group exhibition area #SH-2406 and enjoy the Gundam GQuuuuuuX exhibition!

- Event Details at Japan Expo 2025 -

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Panel in Paris

When: Sunday, July 6, 10:00 AM - 12:15 PM, CEST



10:00 AM - 11:25 AM Movie Screening Segment 11:25 AM - 12:15 AM Talk Segment

Where: Yuzu Stage

Guests: Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay), Mahiro Maeda (Design Works and Storyboard)

What : Movie screening and Talk Show

Description: Come learn about the world of Gundam and hear about the production process of "Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX" from special guests, Kazuya Tsurumaki, Yoji Enokido and Mahiro Maeda!

Evangelion Series & Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX – Joint Signing Session

When: Sunday, July 6, 1:35 PM - 2:45 PM, CEST

Where: Sumire Room

Guests: Yoko Takahashi, Kazuya Tsurumaki, Mahiro Maeda, Yoji Enokido

How to Participate:

Check the Japan Expo website for more details.



The GUNDAM BASE POP UP

The Gundam GQuuuuuuX products will be available at the Gundam Base Pop-Up in Japan Expo!

About Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is a brand new series directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and is the first-ever major collaboration between EVANGELION series creator studio khara, and SUNRISE, the historic home to the Mobile Suit Gundam works. The anime series is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video with new episodes coming out every Tuesday at 9:00 AM PST.

The series follows Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl living peacefully in a space colony, who is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling competition known as "Clan Battle" after encountering a mysterious girl named Nyan. Taking the entry name "Machu," Amate dives headfirst into the intense world of mobile suit dueling.

Around the same time, a mysterious Gundam mobile suit and its pilot, a boy named Shuji, who are being hunted by both the space military and the police, appear before her.

The world is now on the brink of a new era.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Streaming Information & Socials

Streaming Platform :

Only on Prime Video



Socials :

Official Website:

Official X (Japanese Only): @G_GQuuuuuuX

Hashtags: #ジークアクス #GQuuuuuuX

About Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

We at Bandai Namco Filmworks develop and produce film video titles. We not only distribute them through various media such as television, movie theaters and Internet streaming but also bring them to fans throughout the world by licensing and managing their copyrights, developing and marketing film video-related merchandise and other services. As a comprehensive entertainment enterprise handling the A to Z of film & video business, we continue to create "Awesome works" and make them readily available to everyone.

Official Website:

Staff of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Director: Kazuya Tsurumaki Series Supervision: Yoji Enokido

Character Design: Take Mechanical Design: Ikuto Yamashita

Animation Character Design / Chief Animation Director (Characters): Yumi Ikeda / Fumie Kobori

Animation Mechanical Design / Chief Animation Director (Mecha): Kim Sejun

Original Work: Yoshiyuki Tomino / Hajime Yatate

Screenplay: Yoji Enokido / Hideaki Anno

Design Works: Toshiaki Iwahara / Mahiro Maeda / Shingo Abe / Hidehito Matsubara / Takuya Lio / Shuichi Iseki / Takeshi Takakura /絵を描く PETER / Ami / mebae (PONCOTAN) / Wataru Inada / Shinya Mizuno / Yusuke Omura / Yutaka Izubuchi / Tomoko Masuda / Ayano Hayashi / Hideaki Anno / Kazuya Tsurumaki

Art Setting: Hiroshi Kato (Totonyan) Concept Art: Hajime Ueda

Storyboard: Kazuya Tsurumaki / Hideaki Anno / Mahiro Maeda / Toko Yatabe / Tetsuro Araki

Direction: Kazuya Tsurumaki / Daiten Komatsuda / Toko Yatabe / Tetsuro Araki

Character Animation Director: Hidehito Matsubara / Mayumi Nakamura / Shuichi Iseki

Mechanical Animation Director: Shingo Abe / Gen Asano

Detail Works: Toshiaki Iwahara / Tatsuya Tanaka

Animation Check: Yasuto Murata

Digital Animation Check: Mayuko Karesue (Studio Eight Colors) / Ayaka Miura / Emi Nakano

Color Design: Akiko Inoue (Wish)

Color Spec & Check: Saeko Kujima (Wish), Hiromi Okamoto (Wish)

Special Effects: Shin Inoie Art Director: Hiroshi Kato (Totonyan)

Assistant Art Director: Chihiro Goto (Totonyan)

CGI Director: Takashi Suzuki

CGI Animation Director: Masanori Iwari / Sigma Morimoto

CGI Modeling Director: Shintaro Wakatsuki / Ryosuke Kusudo CGI Technical Director: Harusuke Kumagai

CGI Art Director: Hiroyasu Kobayashi

Graphic Design Director: Kayoko Zama Visual Development Director: Yosuke Chigo

Director of Photography: Tomoyuki Shiokawa (T2 studio) Photography Advisor: Akira Fukushi (T2 studio)

Special Effects Director: Hiroaki Yabe

Look Development: Nanae Hirabayashi / Yoko Miki

Editor: Emi Tsuji

Music: Junsei Terui / Masayuki Hasuo / Seigen Tokuzawa

Opening Theme "Plazma": Kenshi Yonezu

Insert Song "Midnight Reflection": NOMELON NOLEMON

Insert Song "Yoru ni Saku": Suisei Hoshimachi

Ending Theme: Suisei Hoshimachi "Mou Dou Natte mo Ii ya"

Sound Director & Sound Mixing: Akira Yamada (Sound Team Don Juan)

Sound Effects: Naoto Yamaya (Sound Box)

Chief Producer: Yuki Sugitan

Gundam Executive Producer: Naohiro Ogata

Producer: Keisuke Kasai

Production Desk / Setting Production: Hayato Tanaka

Digital Production Desk: Kohei Fujiwara

Production: studio khara / SUNRISE

Production Committee: Bandai Namco Filmworks / Nippon Television Network

Cast of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU): Tomoyo Kurosawa / Nyaan: Yui Ishikawa / Shuji Itō: Shimba Tsuchiya / Shalia Bull: Shinji Kawada

When publishing or using image materials, please ensure the following copyright notice is included:

©SOTSU・SUNRISE

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.