Dr. Sameer Berry, Oshi Health Co-Founder And Chief Medical Officer, Named To Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives

This clinical infrastructure has enabled Oshi to scale with consistency and measurable impact-establishing a new standard for virtual specialty care delivery and driving documented savings of $10,292 per patient per year by reducing avoidable ER visits, diagnostic testing, and medication use, now proven at scale across multiple health plans.

"Dr. Berry has redefined what patient-centered care looks like in digestive health," said Sam Holliday, CEO of Oshi Health. "His leadership and clinical vision have fueled Oshi's model of whole-person, evidence-based care-dramatically expanding access and improving outcomes and quality of life for patients while reducing avoidable care and costs. We're thrilled to see his work recognized on healthcare's national stage."

In the past year, Oshi Health has scaled to full population coverage nationwide while maintaining 98% patient satisfaction, a testament to its success in helping patients reach full symptom control faster. While the national industry average is 48 days to see a gastroenterologist, Oshi patients are seen within days by a highly trained, multidisciplinary team-including GI-specialized dietitians, behavioral health providers, advanced practice providers, gastroenterologists, and care coordinators-all practicing at the top of their licenses to deliver integrated, relationship-based care.

In parallel, Berry has positioned Oshi Health as a trusted partner to the broader GI ecosystem. Through multiple funding rounds, he helped secure strategic investments from the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), and a coalition of GI physician leaders, underscoring Oshi's alignment with the future of the specialty. Bolstered by in-network provider contracts with national and regional payers, Oshi has built a partnership network with local GI specialists and health systems to offer hybrid virtual care and free practice capacity for necessary in-person care.

Modern Healthcare's prestigious 50 Most Influential program honors licensed clinicians in executive roles who are recognized by the senior editors of Modern Healthcare and selected for their exceptional achievements in driving innovation, improving outcomes, serving their communities, and demonstrating exemplary leadership both within and beyond their organizations.

Oshi Health has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare for its innovation and workplace excellence, earning a 2024 Innovators Award for demonstrating significant cost savings and clinical impact in GI care. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2023, 2024, and 2025 for its fully remote workforce, inclusive culture, and comprehensive employee benefits.

