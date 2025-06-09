Prestosports Announces Game-Changing Record Books System For College Athletic Programs

PrestoStats Record Books Launch

New cloud-based PrestoStats Record Books launched June 9, delivering modern record-keeping, real-time updates, and peace of mind for SIDs and athletic departments

CINCINNATI, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrestoSports , the industry leader in athletic communications software, announced the launch of its latest innovation: PrestoStats Record Books , a cloud-based system that redefines how college athletic programs manage, track, and preserve their records. The product officially launched on Monday June 9 , marking a new era of data management for sports information professionals.

"For too long, sports information directors and athletic departments have been forced to rely on outdated systems, antiquated file types, and unsupported operating systems to manage their record books," said Marilyn Cox, President of PrestoSports. "We created PrestoStats Record Books to address those pain points head-on-saving time, providing peace of mind, and ensuring data is safe, accessible, and future-proof."

Features That Change the Game

PrestoStats Record Books are designed with the needs of today's college athletics in mind. Key features include:



No software requirements – 100% cloud-based; access anywhere, anytime

Real-time updates – Track and display records as soon as games are completed

Multiple input options – Upload game or season XMLs; no need for .pak files

Flexible output formats – Export records to PDF for game notes or HTML for use on any website

Counted and calculated records – Configure based on the depth of stats entered (season vs. game-by-game)

Secure, centralized data – All records stored safely in the PrestoSports Network

Time-saving automation – Say goodbye to year-end manual updates Research-friendly design – Easily access data for award nominations and Hall of Fame submissions

Built for the Industry, by People Who Understand the Industry

Unlike rigid legacy systems, Record Books were built with direct input from collegiate sports information professionals. Whether you're updating a single-season assist record or tracking an athlete's pursuit of an all-time milestone, PrestoStats Record Books give you real-time insights , eliminates redundant manual entry , and provides data continuity across years-even before you were using PrestoStats.

And for current PrestoStats users? Any stats in the network tied to your institution will automatically appear as you sync your games-no file uploads required.

More Than Software-It's Peace of Mind



Cloud-based security – Your records are protected, backed up, and accessible long-term

No local storage required – Retire those outdated laptops and unsupported software

Built for the future – Open, industry-standard file types ensure your data will always be compatible Optimized for PrestoWeb – But flexible enough to power other platforms via HTML/XML output

Launch Date: June 9, 2025

The PrestoStats Record Books officially launched on Monday, June 9 . Athletic departments can begin migrating their records and modernizing their processes ahead of the fall sports season.

