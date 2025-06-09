Storyvid Launches As A Full-Service Video Partner For Kentucky Brands Ready To Scale

Behind the scenes of a video production shoot

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- StoryVid, a newly rebranded video production agency based in Lexington, has officially launched with a clear goal: to make high-performance video marketing more accessible to ambitious businesses across Kentucky. With a full-service, end-to-end model, StoryVid is changing the way brands create and scale content that actually drives growth.Founded by Alex Masterson, StoryVid was built to close the gap between bloated creative agencies and fragmented in-house efforts.“Most businesses don't need a Hollywood production-they need a reliable system that delivers high-quality content consistently, at scale, and aligned with real marketing goals,” said Masterson.“That's exactly what we provide.”StoryVid isn't about fluff or pretty videos with no strategy-it's about creating video assets that perform . From brand launches and product explainers to ad campaigns and social content, the agency transforms a single production into dozens of platform-optimized deliverables. Clients walk away with fully packaged content, ready to deploy across paid ads, websites, social media, and more.A single shoot with StoryVid can generate 15+ high-impact assets-ranging from A/B test variations and localized language edits to statics, thumbnails, GIFs, and platform-specific cutdowns. It's a scalable, cost-effective model that helps clients stretch their marketing budgets without sacrificing speed or quality.Every project starts with strategy. StoryVid begins by aligning with the client's core business objectives-whether that means raising awareness, increasing conversions, or launching a new product. From there, the team handles scripting, filming, editing, motion graphics, formatting, and final delivery-tailored for every channel, aspect ratio, and length that today's platforms require.Unlike traditional agencies with siloed departments and bloated timelines, StoryVid is built for efficiency. Clients work with a dedicated team of strategists, producers, editors, and crew-all working in sync to deliver content fast, without compromising quality or vision.StoryVid offers a comprehensive lineup of services , including brand commercials that demand attention, explainer videos (live-action, animated, or hybrid) that simplify complex ideas, and product launch content designed to convert. The agency also produces case studies and testimonial videos that build trust, social-first content packages for platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and multi-platform cutdowns to maximize distribution and engagement.The company's production model is agile and scalable, with a creative network that includes cinematographers, editors, motion designers, strategists, and production assistants-handpicked for each project. This allows StoryVid to assemble the right team without carrying the overhead of a full-time agency staff. At the same time, it remains committed to Kentucky's creative economy.“There's no reason great video work should require flying in a crew from LA,” said Masterson.“There's incredible talent right here in Kentucky-and we're tapping into it to raise the bar locally.”StoryVid isn't built for one-off, disconnected jobs. It's for growth-focused brands-startups scaling up, established businesses modernizing, and marketing teams that need a plug-and-play content engine. The agency also offers ongoing partnerships and retainer packages that provide monthly deliverables, flexible creative support, and campaign execution without the burden of hiring in-house.Everything StoryVid delivers is built to perform.“We're not chasing film festival awards,” Masterson added.“We're building content that drives business results. That means content that's sharp and built with a clear purpose.”To learn more about how StoryVid can support your brand with scalable video marketing, visit or contact ....

