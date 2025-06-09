Aras And Belladati Partner To Deliver Iot-Driven Insights For PLM

Bella Dati_Logo

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Collaboration enhances digital thread capabilities, service BOM optimization, and predictive maintenance

Aras, a leader in product lifecycle management (PLM) and digital thread solutions, and BellaDati PTE, a provider of IoT and analytics platforms, today announced a partnership to enable manufacturers to strengthen the digital thread, drive operational efficiency, and improve service outcomes.

The partnership brings real-time IoT and analytics into the digital thread, allowing manufacturers to connect design, production, and maintenance through a continuous, real-time visibility across the product lifecycle. This unified approach strengthens traceability, supports higher product quality, and enables more informed, responsive decision-making across teams.

Enhancing Service Bill of Materials (S-BOM) management is essential for manufacturers looking to stay competitive. By integrating BellaDati's IoT and analytics capabilities with Aras Innovator, manufacturing companies enable automation of maintenance workflows, optimization of service parts inventory, and more advanced predictive maintenance. These capabilities drive greater productivity in after-sales service and higher customer satisfaction.

Leveraging BellaDati's strength in real-time IoT data collection and analytics, Aras is extending the value it delivers across both its core discrete manufacturing base and process sectors such as the chemical industry. The partnership supports industry specific challenges – including regulatory compliance, equipment uptime optimization, and early anomaly detection – while creating opportunities for continued growth in these markets.

“Our powerful, integrated solution empowers organizations to jumpstart digital transformation through rapid deployment of impactful proof-of-concept (PoC) initiatives, and seamlessly scale to full production environments.” said Kazuto Saito, CEO & Managing Director, BellaDati PTE. LTD.“By combining the strengths of Aras and BellaDati, end-users gain seamless access to a robust platform designed to deliver real results – fast. With ready-to-go solutions tailored to real-world use cases, we're uniquely positioned to help customers drive innovation, enhance operational agility, and achieve measurable success. I'm confident that our collaboration will deliver compelling value and accelerate digital excellence.”

“Partnering with BellaDati enhances the power of the Aras platform by bringing real-time IoT and analytics into the digital thread,” said Roque Martin, CEO of Aras.“This collaboration enables our customers to deepen visibility across the product lifecycle, elevate service operations, and accelerate data-driven decision-making – all within a unified PLM environment.”

As part of the agreement, Aras and its global partner network will also offer BellaDati's IoT and analytics technologies as integrated components of their PLM solutions. The offering will be available through the Aras Marketplace ( ) as part of the growing ecosystem of solutions developed and deployed through the Build with Aras – enabling customers to more easily adopt and scale digital capabilities tailored to their business needs. This positions both companies to deliver unified, data-driven innovation to manufacturers worldwide.

About BellaDati

BellaDati is a leading provider of innovative Service Generation Platform in the IoT and analytics domain. Its platform features real-time data collection, integration, visualization, and analytics, and offers a low-code development environment that enables users to flexibly build and deploy applications and services tailored to their business processes. What traditionally required multiple products can now be accomplished through a single, integrated package. To learn more, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn ( ).

About Aras

Aras ( )is a leading provider of product lifecycle management and digital thread solutions. Aras' technology enables the rapid deployment of flexible solutions based on a powerful digital thread backbone and low-code development platform. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users of all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the entire lifecycle and extended supply chain. Visit to learn more and follow us on YouTube ( ), X ( ), Facebook ( ) , and LinkedIn( ).

Hiromi Kakizaki

BellaDati PTE.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.