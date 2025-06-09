123Invent Inventor Develops Modified Helmet To Accommodate A Ponytail

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Wearing a helmet with a ponytail is usually impossible. I thought there should be a safe and comfortable way to do so," said an inventor, from Selbyville, Del., "so I invented the PONYTAIL. My design would solve the problem of keeping your ponytail intact while wearing a protective helmet."

The invention provides a modified design for a helmet. In doing so, it would protect the head while accommodating the hair in a ponytail or bun-like style. It also eliminates the discomfort of trying to squeeze a helmet over a ponytail. Additionally, the invention features a protective design that is easy to wear, and it can be used in motocross, mountain biking, riding UTV's/ATV's, riding scooters, etc.

The PONYTAIL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Brian Doyle at 302-245-9202 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

