Stitzel-Weller Distillery Unveils Stitzel Reserve: A Gateway To Bourbon History

The inaugural Stitzel Reserve 24-Year-Old release honors Stitzel-Weller Distillery's 90-year legacy, serving as a testament to the site's enduring tenure and its commitment to preserving and elevating exceptional whiskey. With decades of craftsmanship and careful stewardship, Stitzel Reserve will feature a series of highly limited releases solely available on-site at the Louisville-based distillery. Under the visionary leadership of Nicole Austin, Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities for Diageo, Stitzel Reserve showcases the rarest and most extraordinary barrels from the distillery's historic warehouses. Personally selected and blended by Austin, Stitzel Reserve 24-Year-Old was pulled from just nine barrels, yielding 191 bottles which will comprise this exceptional release.

"At Stitzel-Weller Distillery, we are fortunate to have inherited some of the most remarkable aging barrels in the country," said Austin. "The launch of Stitzel Reserve is a pivotal moment for our distillery. It's a celebration of the past and a bold step forward. This exceptional 24-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has spent decades maturing under careful supervision, developing a profile rich with notes of cracked leather, saddle oil, and burnt sugar. It embodies the craftsmanship and dedication that defines Stitzel-Weller Distillery."

Stitzel Reserve isn't just a new label, it's a tribute to the barrels and the bourbon legacy that came before it. Each expression will be carefully curated based on liquid quality and peak maturity, with no predetermined schedule, but all will be rare and released in highly limited quantities. With each release, Stitzel Reserve will showcase the best of what Stitzel-Weller Distillery has to offer, reinforcing the historic site's role as a custodian of exceptional whiskey.

The inaugural offering is available for sale on-site at the distillery for consumers aged 21+ as of June 2025. Individual serves of the new whiskey are also available through a bespoke tasting experience at the Garden & Gun Club at Stitzel-Weller Distillery, and will include an etched whiskey glass with a branded bag and a limited edition Stitzel-Weller Distillery pin with purchase. Befitting of its rarity, pricing of the 750mL bottle will be available upon request at the distillery.

Originally opening on Derby Day in 1935 and reopening to the public in 2014, the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery is one of the true cathedrals of the American whiskey industry.

Located only five miles from downtown Louisville, the Stitzel-Weller Distillery Experience is one of the most convenient and impressive stops along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®. We are proud to invite guests to step foot on this hallowed ground and gain a unique perspective on the dichotomy of the historic contrasted with the innovations of tomorrow that include Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and I.W. Harper.

