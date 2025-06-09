Pet Supplies Plus And Wag N' Wash Report Double Digit Mid-Year Growth Amid Record Industry Highs



Pet Retail Brands Capitalize on Momentum as Pet and Franchise Industries Surge in 2025

CEO Chris Rowland Appointed to the Board of Franchise Group, Inc. to Support Continuous Success The Franchise Brands Further Position as Industry Leaders with Strong Growth and Positive Cash Flow

LIVONIA, Mich., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the franchise industry expected to generate $936.4 billion in economic output this year, pet retail franchise leaders Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are capitalizing on the record-setting momentum with double-digit growth through the first half of 2025. The two brands have secured 15 new franchise agreements so far and are on track to open more than 25 stores in 2025, with a goal of selling 35 locations by year's end.

The success of Pet Supplies Plus continues to earn national recognition. So far this year, the brand was ranked the #1 Pet Franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for the 11th consecutive year, claimed the top spot in the publication's "Best of the Best" list, and secured #9 on its "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners" ranking. Additionally, Pet Supplies Plus was named to Forbes' prestigious "Best Customer Service" list for the second year in a row, outranking competitors and reinforcing its commitment to exceptional service.

"The first half of 2025 has been incredibly successful and speaks to the strength of both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash," said Nick Russo, Chief Development Officer of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "Our rapid franchise growth and national recognition as top brands – not just in pet retail, but across franchising – demonstrate the power of our systems and our core mission of making pet services affordable and accessible. As interest in pet retail franchising continues to grow, both brands are well-positioned for an even stronger second half of the year."

The pet industry is thriving alongside franchising in 2025. Over 94 million U.S. households now own at least one pet, up from 82 million in 2023. Despite ongoing economic uncertainty and high inflation, 77% of U.S. pet owners say the economy has not affected their pet ownership, emphasizing a continued commitment to keeping pets healthy, safe, and comfortable. As consumer spending in the pet category rises year over year, both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash present strong opportunities for growth-minded franchisees.

In a notable development that underscores Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash's influence within the larger retail space, Pet Supplies Plus CEO Chris Rowland was recently appointed to the board of Fusion Parent, LLC which is the successor parent to Franchise Group, Inc. His leadership and perspective will help shape the strategic direction of the organization and support their long-term growth.

"Our team continues to build on a legacy of trust and consistency that resonates with both franchisees and pet parents," shared Rowland . "Looking ahead, we are more energized than ever. Our focus remains on strategic expansion, strong franchisee support, and maintaining the neighbor-first experience that truly sets us apart in a competitive market."

Both Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash are actively seeking single and multi-unit owners to join their growing families. To learn more about the Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunity, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising . To learn more about the Wag N' Wash franchise opportunity, visit wagnwashfranchising .

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 725 locations and counting, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, petsuppliesplus provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 20 in Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500® list and No. 33 on Forbes' list of 'Best Customer Service' brands in 2025. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit petsuppliesplusfranchising .

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 27 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit wagnwashfranchising .

Media Contact : Ethan Gutstein, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash

