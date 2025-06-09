Remus Bourbon Brings Back Babe Ruth Reserve

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're honored to pay homage to one of baseball's icons with our latest collector's release of Remus Babe Ruth Reserve," said Ian Stirsman, master distiller of Ross & Squibb Distillery. "Our 2025 edition is masterfully crafted and is sure to give baseball fans and high-rye bourbon lovers a unique and memorable way to celebrate America's pastime and its most legendary player."

The 2025 edition of Remus Babe Ruth Reserve features a medley of three high-rye bourbon mash bills – inspired by Ruth's #3 – which include specially selected barrels distilled in 2016 and 2017, comprising 44% rye, 49% rye and 36% rye bourbons, respectively. The result underscores the expertise of the Ross & Squibb Distillery in distilling and blending rye bourbons. At 111 proof (55.5% ABV), the taste profile offers brown sugar, cinnamon and fig on the nose; hints of nutmeg and toasted marshmallow on the palate; and a warm finish of oak, leather and baking spices.

"The estate of Babe Ruth is thrilled to once again collaborate with Ross & Squibb Distillery on the limited edition 2025 Remus Babe Ruth Reserve," said Tom Stevens, grandson of Babe Ruth. "Babe Ruth is synonymous with excellence, and Remus upholds this standard with each uniquely presented bottle. We are confident that collectors and baseball fans alike will conclude that Remus hit another home run with this special release. Babe would be proud."

The 2025 edition of Remus Babe Ruth Reserve is packaged in an ornate rectangular art deco-inspired glass bottle featuring an embossed baseball-diamond pattern and unique baseball bat knob wooden-cork closure. The front and back labels incorporate Ruth's iconic signature, pinstripes, and elements of a baseball diamond. A QR code on the back label allows consumers to scan and find out what Ruth did in the game of their bottle's at bat.

To learn more about Remus Babe Ruth Reserve and the rest of the Remus portfolio, visit RemusBourbon .

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI ) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including El Mayor and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.

