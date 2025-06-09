NGP VAN Welcomes Sunil Sadasivan As New Vice President Of Engineering

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP VAN, the leading technology provider for Democratic and progressive campaigns, is proud to announce the appointment of Sunil Sadasivan as Vice President of Engineering.

A trusted leader in progressive tech, Sunil is a seasoned technology leader and entrepreneur with a strong track record of building innovative tools for progressive campaigns and causes. He served as Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Senator Cory Booker's presidential campaign and is the founder of Pingdex, a widely used call time and fundraising app integrated with NGP VAN Payments . He has also helped modernize federal systems at the Department of Veterans Affairs and was the founding CTO of Buffer, a successful consumer tech startup.

"Sunil brings the kind of engineering leadership we need at this moment, not just technical expertise, but a deep understanding of the Democratic and progressive tech ecosystem and the challenges facing campaigns and organizations today," said NGP VAN's General Manager, Chelsea Peterson Thompson. "As we expand offerings and evolve our platform, Sunil's experience and clarity of vision will be a major asset to our team and the campaigns we serve."

Sunil possesses an AI-informed mindset and a passion for building scalable, impactful technology. His technical leadership and customer-centered approach will be central to NGP VAN's engineering strategy and its mission to support the changemakers driving our democracy forward.

"I've spent my career building tools to empower people and movements I believe in," said Sunil Sadasivan. "It's an honor to step into this role at NGP VAN, where the impact of our work can be felt in every race, from local school boards to the presidency. I'm excited to work with this incredible team to build what comes next."

About NGP VAN

NGP VAN is the winningest technology platform in the history of democratic and progressive causes, working tirelessly to innovate and advance the technology our clients rely on to bolster our democracy. We help power the trailblazers, campaigners, and advocates fighting up and down the ticket for equality, racial justice, reproductive freedom, democracy, climate reform, and more- including the national Democratic committees and progressive organizations, thousands of Democratic campaigns, hundreds of labor unions, advocacy organizations, progressive and non-partisan PACs, and other organizations.

Press Contact:

Simone Hassan-Bey

NGP VAN

[email protected]

SOURCE NGP VAN

