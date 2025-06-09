123Invent Inventor Develops Fun Way To Scare Squirrels From A Bird Feeder
PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun target accessory to help scare squirrels away from the bird feeder," said an inventor, from Hedgesville, W.V., "so I invented the T. I. K. My design not only prevents squirrels from eating all the feed, but it also provides fun and entertainment."
The invention provides a new way to chase squirrels away from a bird feeder. In doing so, it would scare squirrels and prevent them from eating the bird feed. It also enhances fun and entertainment. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and use.
The T. I. K. invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Jack Rook at 304-820-8691 or email [email protected] .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment