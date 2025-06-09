Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops Fun Way To Scare Squirrels From A Bird Feeder


2025-06-09 10:31:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun target accessory to help scare squirrels away from the bird feeder," said an inventor, from Hedgesville, W.V., "so I invented the T. I. K. My design not only prevents squirrels from eating all the feed, but it also provides fun and entertainment."

The invention provides a new way to chase squirrels away from a bird feeder. In doing so, it would scare squirrels and prevent them from eating the bird feed. It also enhances fun and entertainment. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and use.

The T. I. K. invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Jack Rook at 304-820-8691 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN09062025003732001241ID1109652044

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search