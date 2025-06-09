123Invent Inventor Develops Fun Way To Scare Squirrels From A Bird Feeder

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun target accessory to help scare squirrels away from the bird feeder," said an inventor, from Hedgesville, W.V., "so I invented the T. I. K. My design not only prevents squirrels from eating all the feed, but it also provides fun and entertainment."

The invention provides a new way to chase squirrels away from a bird feeder. In doing so, it would scare squirrels and prevent them from eating the bird feed. It also enhances fun and entertainment. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and use.

The T. I. K. invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Jack Rook at 304-820-8691 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED