Bulletin From The Extraordinary General Meeting In Sivers Semiconductors AB (Publ) On 9 June 2025

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (the "Company") has been held on 9 June 2025 and in particular the following decision were resolved.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed new issue of warrants

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 15 May 2025 regarding a new issue of up to 3,318,029 warrants. By way of deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the warrants shall be subscribed for solely by Century Bank. The rationale for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights is to issue warrants within the scope of the Company's debt financing.

The warrants may be exercised for subscription of shares from and including the date on which the warrants are registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office until 9 May 2030. Each warrant entitles its holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in the Company, with a quota value of SEK 0.50 per share, at a subscription price per share of SEK 4.53. Upon full exercise of the warrants for subscription of new shares, the share capital shall increase by SEK 1,659,014.50.

For more information, please contact:

Vickram Vathulya, CEO, Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ)

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 (0)8 703 68 00

About Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at:

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4160539

The following files are available for download: