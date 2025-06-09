Argosy Acquires Heavy Equipment Colleges Of America

WAYNE, Pa., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity , a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced it acquired a controlling interest in Heavy Equipment Colleges of America ("HEC" or the "Company").

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, HEC is a provider of specialized heavy equipment, crane, directional drilling, and HVAC training programs across four campuses nationwide including Georgia, Oklahoma, California, and Washington. Known for its comprehensive programs, HEC is a trusted educator for students looking to operate construction equipment, such as wheel loaders, backhoes, bulldozers, excavators, mobile cranes, tower cranes, lattices, and directional drills.

HEC is one of the few nationally accredited providers of heavy equipment training programs, offering accelerated classes that facilitate a smooth transition from classroom to career. The Company's diverse range of training equips students with the hands-on experience required for safe equipment operation. With a growing demand for infrastructure and skilled labor, HEC continues to attract students with its compliance-driven and return-on-tuition value proposition.

"With multiple locations nationwide and a curriculum tailored to students' needs, HEC provides valuable experience, affordable training options, and qualified instruction to its students. The management team at HEC has developed strong relationships with the Department of Veteran Affairs and the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), a key differentiator for the Company. We believe this, combined with its track record of diversifying into new training sectors, investment in digital integration, and a seasoned executive team, positions HEC well for future growth," said Jack Nugent, Partner at Argosy Private Equity.

"HEC is very excited about our new partnership with Argosy Private Equity. With our focus on safety and maintaining high quality standards through our unique training platform, we believe Argosy will help us continue to reach even more students as they transition into careers in the heavy equipment and crane industries," said Cory Albano, CEO.

Argosy has begun execution of its Value Acceleration Methodology (VAMTM) alongside management to help add value to several key areas of the business. Key aspects of the value creation plan include continuing to improve classroom and field experiences based on Voice of Customer insights and optimizing brand strategy. Additionally, HEC aims to execute add-on acquisitions, professionalize its IT infrastructure, and develop new training programs.

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to growing and professionalizing U.S. manufacturing and business services companies, often family or founder owned. For over 30 years, Argosy Private Equity has partnered with more than 135 investments, focusing on companies with $3 to 10 million of EBITDA and substantial potential to grow. Argosy manages a diverse portfolio across six funds and over $1.1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024.

For further information, please visit:

Contact:

Argosy Private Equity

Sarah Busch

[email protected]

SOURCE Argosy Private Equity

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED