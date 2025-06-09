Redrover Distributes More Than $500,000 To Protect Pets Of Domestic Violence Survivors And Unhoused Individuals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sacramento, California, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a national animal welfare 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has awarded 12 Safe Housing grants for a total of $557,087 in their first grant round of 2025. Thanks in part to Purina, PetSmart Charities, and two large anonymous donors, six domestic violence (DV) shelters, three animal shelters, and three homeless shelters can create or expand programming for the pets of survivors and people experiencing homelessness. RedRover + Purina's Purple Leash Project (PLP) grants are an extension of Safe Housing grants.

The funding will support:



Construction of pet housing facilities within existing shelters

Installation of indoor and outdoor pet amenities

Privacy fencing

Veterinary care

Foster programs Pet supplies

RedRover President and CEO Katie Campbell said,“Our mission centers on ensuring pets and their families remain safe and together during times of crisis. By helping human service shelters develop pet-inclusive programming, we empower vulnerable communities to secure safe refuge for every family member – including their beloved animals."

DV Shelter Grantees:



Illinois: Stephenson County, VOICES of Stephenson County, $38,000

*Massachusetts: Worcester County, New Hope Inc., $58,000

*Minnesota: Hennepin County, Missions Inc., $21,087

*New Jersey: Hunterdon County, Safe in Hunterdon, $60,000

*Ohio: Hamilton County, YWCA of Greater Cincinnati, $60,000 (Purple Leash Project grantee) Texas: Tarrant County, One Safe Place, $60,000 (Purple Leash Project grantee)

Animal Shelter Grantees:



Maine: Cumberland County, Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, $60,000

Michigan: Clinton County, Giving Paws, $30,000 Ohio: Montgomery County, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, $14,000

Homeless Shelter Grantees:



California: Sonoma County, The Living Room Center, Inc., $53,000

Ohio: Hamilton County, Found House Interfaith Housing Network, $60,000 *Ohio: Clinton County, The Door of Hope, $43,000

*Shelters creating their first pet-friendly program.

"The RedRover Safe Housing Grant is a transformative gift for our shelter, empowering us to keep survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault together with their beloved pets on the path to healing, said New Hope, Inc. Residential Services Senior Director Zoryana Djula.“For many survivors, pets are more than companions-they are family, offering unconditional love, comfort, and emotional strength during times of profound trauma. Tragically, abusers often exploit this deep bond, using pets as tools of manipulation and control to further isolate and harm survivors. This grant supports our mission to provide a safe and nurturing environment where both people and animals can find stability, rebuild trust, and begin to heal-together.”

“This RedRover grant is a game-changer,” said Stacey Strasser, Executive Director of The Door of Hope.“Our clients are already carrying the heavy burden of crisis, trauma, or displacement. To now be able to tell them, 'Yes, your pet can come with you,' is an incredible step toward true healing and safety. It aligns perfectly with our mission to meet people where they are-with dignity, compassion, and support for their whole family, including their furry loved ones.”

Peg Keyser, Advancement Director at Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals (MSSPA) said,“RedRover has worked with the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals for nearly three years as the Society envisioned and planned to build a new, 8-stall barn at a 124-acre farm in Cumberland County, Maine. This barn, "A Safe Place to Land," will be the first stop for all horses arriving at the farm for rehabilitation. Thanks to the support and generosity of the RedRover Safe Housing grant, the MSSPA will also welcome horses of domestic violence survivors, fleeing an abuser, for respite care while the survivors begin their journey to safety.”

"Giving Paws is honored to support the pets of domestic violence survivors who are seeking a safe home, said Giving Paws CEO/Executive Handler Kelly L. Schafer, M.S.“RedRover's Safe Housing grant allows Giving Paws the ability to ensure the pets who are in our Pet Partner Fostering Program have all of their needs met.”

RedRover is grateful for their partners and donors for supporting survivors and their pets. KONG® is providing dog and cat toys to all Safe Housing grantees through 2025. And with the generosity of PetSmart Charities, RedRover launched the 25 by 2025 campaign in 2023 with Greater Good Charities, with the support of Purina, to help 25% of DV shelters become pet friendly by the end of 2025. The current percentage of pet-friendly shelters is 19.5%.

Safe Housing grants of up to $60,000 are available. Safe Housing grant application deadlines are March 1, June 1, and September 1.

Pets and Domestic Violence:

91% of survivors indicated that their pets' emotional support and physical protection are significant in their ability to survive and heal

Pets and Homelessness:



It has been estimated that as many as 3.5 million people experience homelessness per year, and as many as 25% have pets. Non-pet-friendly shelters force people to choose between their pets and supportive services.

About RedRover

Founded in 1987, RedRover focuses on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance, and education. Since 2012, RedRover has awarded 248 grants to shelters in 48 states, totaling more than $5.8 million. Additionally, Safe Housing grants have created the first pet-friendly domestic violence shelter in 10 states! RedRover has earned a coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, visit RedRover.org

