Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Conference Board Employment Trends Indextm (ETI) Fell In May


2025-06-09 10:16:42
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board Employment Trends IndexTM (ETI) decreased in May to 107.49, from an upwardly revised 108.00 in April. The Employment Trends Index is a leading composite index for payroll employment. When the Index increases, employment is likely to grow as well, and vice versa. Turning points in the Index indicate that a change in the trend of job gains or losses is about to occur in the coming months.

"The ETI in May continued to slow relative to the start of 2025," said Mitchell Barnes , Economist at The Conference Board. "But despite general tariff wariness, the ETI is currently above the 2017-19 average, suggesting that the labor market broadly remains on solid footing."

Initial claims for unemployment insurance (an ETI component) climbed in May to 235,000-the highest level since July 2024. The share of consumers who report 'jobs are hard to get' -an ETI component from the Consumer Confidence Survey ®-increased in May to 18.6%, rising for the fourth consecutive month and matching its 2024 high. The share of small firms that report jobs are 'not able to be filled right now' remained at 34% in May, which marks the lowest share since September.

"While uncertainty may be weighing on business and consumer confidence, May employment data indicated that hiring continued to keep the labor market roughly in balance," Barnes said. "However, we are beginning to see some sector erosion that could suggest emerging pressures from tariff shifts."

Employment in the temporary-help industry fell by 20,200 in May's Employment Report, which otherwise showed the labor market holding steady. Temporary help payrolls in 2025 have declined four out of five months, losing a total of 41,600 workers. The share of involuntary part-time workers declined modestly in May to 17%, down from a recent high of 18% in February but remained above the 2024 average. Job openings rose in April data, but job openings are likely to decline in May's report, consistent with Help-Wanted-OnLine job posting data.

Barnes added, "Pessimism about the labor market among firms and consumers did not translate to widespread weakening through May. Even as trade-exposed sectors and the broader economy brace for anticipated tariff impacts, the high rate of employment and elevated wage growth provide a buffer."

May's decrease in the Employment Trends Index was driven by negative contributions from 4 of its eight components: Percentage of Respondents Who Say They Find 'Jobs Hard to Get,' Number of Employees Hired by the Temporary-Help Industry, Initial Claims for Unemployment Insurance and Job Openings.

The Employment Trends Index aggregates eight leading indicators of employment, each of which has proven accurate in its own area. Aggregating individual indicators into a composite index filters out "noise" to show underlying trends more clearly.

The eight leading indicators of employment aggregated into the Employment Trends Index include:

  • Percentage of Respondents Who Say They Find "Jobs Hard to Get" (The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Survey ®)
  • Initial Claims for Unemployment Insurance (U.S. Department of Labor)
  • Percentage of Firms with Positions Not Able to Fill Right Now (© National Federation of Independent Business Research Foundation)
  • Number of Employees Hired by the Temporary-Help Industry (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
  • Ratio of Involuntarily Part-time to All Part-time Workers (BLS)
  • Job Openings (BLS)***
  • Industrial Production (Federal Reserve Board)*
  • Real Manufacturing and Trade Sales (U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)**

*Statistical imputation for the recent month
**Statistical imputation for two most recent months

The Conference Board publishes the Employment Trends Index monthly, at 10 a.m. ET, on the Monday that follows each Friday release of the Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Situation report. The technical notes to this series are available on The Conference Board website: .

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. .

Employment Trends Index (ETI)TM 2025 Publication Schedule

Index Release Date (10 AM ET)

Data for the Month

Monday, February 10th

January 2025

Monday, March 10th

February

Monday, April 7th

March

Monday, May 5th

April

Monday, June 9th

May

Monday, July 7th

June

Monday, August 4th

July

Monday, September 8th

August

Monday, October 6th

September

Monday, November 10th

October

Monday, December 8th

November




© The Conference Board 2024. All data contained in this table are protected by United States and international copyright laws. The data displayed are provided for informational purposes only and may only be accessed, reviewed, and/or used in accordance with, and the permission of, The Conference Board consistent with a subscriber or license agreement and the Terms of Use displayed on our website at . The data and analysis contained herein may not be used, redistributed, published, or posted by any means without express written permission from The Conference Board.

COPYRIGHT TERMS OF USE

All material on Our Sites are protected by United States and international copyright laws. You must abide by all copyright notices and restrictions contained in Our Sites. You may not reproduce, distribute (in any form including over any local area or other network or service), display, perform, create derivative works of, sell, license, extract for use in a database, or otherwise use any materials (including computer programs and other code) on Our Sites ("Site Material"), except that you may download Site Material in the form of one machine readable copy that you will use only for personal, noncommercial purposes, and only if you do not alter Site Material or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice displayed on the Site Material. If you are a subscriber to any of the services offered on Our Sites, you may be permitted to use Site Material, according to the terms of your subscription agreement.

TRADEMARKS

"THE CONFERENCE BOARD," the TORCH LOGO, "THE CONFERENCE BOARD EMPLOYMENT TRENDS INDEX," and any other logos, indicia and trademarks featured on Our Sites are trademarks owned by The Conference Board, Inc. in the United States and other countries ("Our Trademarks"). You may not use Our Trademarks in connection with any product or service that does not belong to us nor in any manner that is likely to cause confusion among users about whether we are the source, sponsor, or endorser of the product or service, nor in any manner that disparages or discredits us.

Violators of these rights will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Nothing herein shall restrict the use of the information by news journalists using the information in a legitimate news publication or periodical.

SOURCE The Conference Board

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN09062025003732001241ID1109651994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search