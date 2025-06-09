RARE REAL ESTATE EXPANDS TO SOUTH FLORIDA

With over $4.5 billion in sales in just under 4 years, RARE has become the go-to platform for entrepreneurial agents, top-producing teams, and industry leaders. Its agent-first culture, bold branding, and unmatched expertise in pre-construction sales and marketing have made it a powerhouse for scaling real estate businesses in competitive markets.

At the core of RARE's mission is a commitment to bringing its proven business model to financially reward entrepreneurial agents and leaders. Combined with in-depth training and a powerful collaborative network, RARE offers far more than a traditional brokerage-it is a true business partner.

"We're thrilled to bring RARE to South Florida because the future of the brokerage business belongs to bold, entrepreneurial agents," said Adam Stern, Founder of RARE Real Estate. "For years, the top 10% of agents have dominated the industry, yet traditional brokerages have failed to truly reward them in a real way. The old promises-training, support, mentorship and guidance-haven't changed in decades. It's time for a model that puts up-and-coming agents and top producers first, creating real financial incentives for the agents driving this industry forward."

Spearheading the U.S. expansion is Stern himself, who brings over two decades of experience in the industry. Having overseen more than $12 billion in real estate sales and trained over 4,000 agents across 16 offices, Stern has built and led top-producing agents and some of the most successful teams in the business.

"When I joined RARE, I led a team of three. Today, I run my own office with 55 agents," said Brett Starke, Office Partner. "The RARE model is designed to unlock potential-it gave me the freedom, support, and infrastructure to build something real and lead on my own terms."

As RARE Real Estate enters the South Florida market, it brings a bold vision to reshape the brokerage landscape-one that puts agents first, leverages innovation and technology, and builds powerful bridges between markets. With South Florida as its launchpad, RARE is actively exploring expansion into additional key U.S. markets, continuing its mission to empower top-tier agents and transform the industry nationwide.

About RARE Real Estate

RARE Real Estate is redefining what it means to be a modern brokerage. As one of the industry's fastest-growing and forward-thinking real estate firms, RARE has quickly become the go-to platform for entrepreneurial agents, top-producing teams, and industry leaders looking to scale. With over $4.5 billion in sales in under four years and a bold expansion into South Florida, RARE is built for agents who want more than just a desk-they want a partner.

Backed by an agent-first philosophy, RARE offers a proven business model that delivers real financial rewards, in-depth training, and a collaborative culture designed to unlock long-term success. Its distinctive branding, innovative technology, and leadership-featured internationally on Amazon Prime's Luxe Listings Toronto-set it apart as a brokerage built for the future of real estate.

With decades of executive experience and a mission to empower the next generation of real estate professionals, RARE isn't just helping agents grow-it's helping them lead.

