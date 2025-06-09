IF YOU HATE PLAIN COFFEE, YOU're NOT ALONE. INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® LAUNCHES NEW CAMPAIGN THAT PROUDLY PROCLAIMS, WE HATE PLAIN COFFEE, TOO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

The experiment shines a light on what people truly love about their coffee: flavorful creamer – and the disappointment they experience when it's absent. Through the hidden camera experiment, International Delight heard it straight from coffee drinkers' mouths: they hate plain coffee. As a brand proudly offering flavorful creamers, iced coffees and cold foams that add delight to every cup, International Delight gets it, and proudly proclaims: "We Hate Plain Coffee, Too."

International Delight understands that habits of coffee and creamer fans are constantly changing, and as a brand who stays 'one cup ahead' with its flavors and experiences, it continues to innovate for the ever-evolving lifestyles of coffee drinkers. Equipped with real consumer insights from its pop-up social experiment, International Delight is introducing its newest campaign: "We Hate Plain Coffee, Too."

The campaign is based on the consumer truth that coffee lovers are actually creamer lovers, and creamer lovers choose International Delight because of its unique variety of flavors and experiences that make plain coffee, delicious coffee. In fact, in recent years there's been a rapid decline (56%) in the amount of people who prefer to drink their coffee black2. Notably, 79% of Gen Z coffee drinkers also choose creamed coffee over plain coffee3.

"Creamer lovers believe that plain coffee sucks, and we couldn't agree more," said Olivia Sanchez, Senior Vice President of Creamers for Danone North America. "Creamer fans, or as we know them, Creamer Nation, not only reach for International Delight to add delicious flavor to their cup of coffee, but they choose International Delight because we bring joy to every cup through our flavors like French Vanilla, Caramel Macchiato, or even Hot Chocolate Marshmallow from the nostalgic holiday classic Home Alone. Without creamer, 'coffee lovers' don't exist."

The new "We Hate Plain Coffee, Too" campaign features a suite of assets, including three hero :30 spots, three :15 spots, and three :06 spots that will air across digital video, OLV, social and retail media channels. The campaign was produced in partnership with the brand's creative agency of record, FCB Chicago.

Whether iced or hot, there's no need to drink plain coffee – International Delight has you covered with its portfolio of flavors. Visit International Delight's website or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok to learn more

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has remained 'one cup ahead,' meeting the ever-evolving lifestyles of coffee drinkers and their growing desire for flavorful creamers. From introducing the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer, to innovating new flavors and experiences like Cold Foam at home, International Delight knows that coffee lovers are actually creamer lovers, and creamer lovers choose International Delight because it makes plain coffee, delicious coffee. The brand has gone so far as to proudly declare "We Hate Plain Coffee, Too !"– a rallying cry for creamer lovers everywhere. International Delight is uniting Creamer Nation together with its portfolio of coffee creamers, cold foams and iced coffees, fit for personalizing everyone's cup.

Known for its iconic gold cap, International Delight is available nationwide at retailers, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets. For more information, visit and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok .

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & CoTM, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 15 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica .

