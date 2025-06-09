Arkay Beverages Announces Strategic Global Media Partnership With The Spirits Business

In partnering with The Spirits Business , Arkay gains a powerful global media ally known for its in-depth market analysis, thought leadership, and trend forecasting across the spirits industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Arkay expands its global footprint and educates new audiences about the benefits of choosing zero-proof options.

"Our mission has always been to show the world that there's a better choice available," says Reynald Vito Grattagliano , founder of Arkay Beverages. "We are proud to see our portfolio resonate not only with distributors and retailers, but also with consumers around the globe. This partnership with The Spirits Business will amplify our message and help us further inspire and educate the market."

As global demand for non-alcoholic options surges, Arkay and The Spirits Business are perfectly aligned to lead the conversation around wellness, innovation, and the future of drinking.

About The Spirits Business: The Spirits Business is the only international trade magazine and website in the world that is dedicated to spirits. The circulation of both print and digital copies is up to 13,000 copies per month across 120 countries and reaching more than 400,000 spirits professionals per month via our website. Our global audience comprises the biggest retailers, distributors, wholesalers and duty free buyers in the business. Furthermore, The Spirits Business reaches thousands of world class bartenders and bar owners around the globe.

About Arkay Beverages:

Arkay Beverages is the world's first and leading producer of non-alcoholic spirits , offering a revolutionary range of zero-proof alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages. Founded in 2011 by Reynald Vito Grattagliano , Arkay has been at the forefront of the global alcohol-free movement, providing consumers with sophisticated, flavorful, and guilt-free options that replicate the taste and experience of liquor-without the alcohol.

With a product line that includes whisky, rum, vodka, gin, tequila, brandy alternatives, and ready-to-drink mocktails, Arkay has become the go-to brand for health-conscious individuals, designated drivers, sober-curious consumers, and anyone seeking an elegant alcohol-free lifestyle.

In 2024 alone, Arkay sold nearly 10 million bottles across more than 35 countries, solidifying its position as a category leader. Headquartered in the United States with a global presence, Arkay is committed to innovation, transparency, and social responsibility , promoting responsible drinking and offering a smarter, safer alternative for all.

SOURCE BEYOND SPIRITS LLC