Mohr Partners Appoints Sabatini To Lead Detroit Office

"Mohr Partners stands out for its focus on client advisory and its ability to deliver customized solutions across markets," Sabatini said. "I'm excited to help grow the firm's presence in Detroit and contribute to a team that's aligned on long-term value for clients."

Sabatini began his career at Cushman & Wakefield in Detroit as a research analyst, gaining hands-on experience in supporting tenant and landlord representation assignments. Most recently, he served as the Detroit co-market leader for a global commercial real estate services firm that helped mid- and large-cap companies manage their leased and owned U.S. corporate real estate portfolios.

Sabatini has led several complex real estate initiatives, including overseeing and transacting on a national portfolio for an automotive client, managing a multi-state clinical rollout for a growing therapy provider and supporting a major food services company with portfolio strategy and execution.

"Mike's expertise and leadership in the Detroit market align with our vision for strategic growth in key regions," Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO, said. "He adds immediate value for our clients and strengthens our national platform."

Sabatini's appointment supports Mohr Partners' long-term growth strategy to expand strategically in cities throughout the nation to better serve a rapidly growing client base that requires best-in-class local market knowledge to drive superior real estate transaction outcomes.

In just the past year, Mohr Partners has either established or significantly expanded its presence in Seattle, Phoenix, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Dallas, Houston and New York. The company operates 25 offices nationwide and has a strong international presence through its owned assets and strategic partnerships.

