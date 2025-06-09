Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Launches Liquid Biopsy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Liquid biopsy is especially effective for providing genetic information quickly for various types of advanced cancers to help physicians assess and better target treatments that may work best and monitor patient response," said Jennifer Gass, PhD, associate director of the FCS Genetics Laboratory.

Biopsies are the definitive method for confirming the presence of cancer. Traditionally, samples of tissue, cells or fluid are taken from the body during a surgical procedure and then sent to a laboratory for analysis. Liquid biopsy utilizes a simple blood draw to draw samples of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for testing.

Dr. Gass notes, "Additionally, because it is minimally invasive and easy to repeat on an ongoing basis, liquid biopsy is significantly more comfortable for patients."

This latest advancement reflects the continued expansion of the statewide practice's comprehensive genomic testing capabilities, which are enhancing diagnostic accuracy, guiding treatment decisions for physicians and improving clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

Since launching next-generation sequencing (NGS) capabilities at its centralized in-house laboratory in 2021, FCS has expanded its menu of testing options available to the 250 physicians serving more than 102,000 patients, adding up to more than 4.2 million visits, annually across Florida. FCS recently surpassed more than 16,000 molecular tests processed at its state-of-the-art laboratory facility in Fort Myers.

"It is rare for a community oncology practice to offer the comprehensive scope of genomic testing that we have available for our patients," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD . "With genomic profiling, we are able to identify actionable mutations for the majority of cancer patients, creating a uniquely personalized treatment approach. It is at the core of our focus on precision oncology."

Other recent additions to the NGS testing menu at FCS include HRD, or homologous recombination deficiency, which analyzes the DNA of a tumor and determines potential treatment response to PARP inhibitors, a class of drugs that target cancer cells; a small heme NGS panel that detects mutations associated with myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a quantitative assay that monitors BCR::ABL gene fusions after treatment in certain blood cancers.

Dr. Gass noted, "Molecular technology continues to grow and provide better ways of visualizing an individual's unique genetic makeup. We are very excited to see how the technology evolves in the future."

Nicole Radford, FACHE, MS, MT(ASCP) , FCS vice president of laboratory services, emphasizes the value of critical partnerships the practice has established with global technology and software leaders to evolve and advance the critical infrastructure needed to optimize clinical decision making.

FCS' recent acquisition of the Illumina NovaSeq, for example, allows the sequencing of many more samples more deeply with even faster turnaround times. ""Our turnaround times-consistently within the industry standard-match those of leading commercial laboratories. What truly sets us apart at FCS is our ability to incorporate each patient's clinical information into the analysis," Radford notes. "This allows us to deliver insights that go beyond the report, offering providers more meaningful, tailored information that drives better decisions and outcomes for our patients."

Radford oversees a highly specialized team of clinical experts skilled in multiple disciplines. "Our clinical team has expanded tremendously and now includes three board-certified genetic scientists and several licensed genetic and molecular scientists," she said. "Testing is a laborious and highly detailed process that requires enormous discipline and adherence to multiple process steps and the highest quality standards, and that's not simple. Each team member complements the other and they continue to do a tremendous job to get the very best tests and results out as quickly as possible."

Nathan H. Walcker , FCS chief executive officer, said, "The quality and success of these initiatives demonstrates our commitment to making the necessary investments to remain at the forefront of innovations and technologies that ensure the very best outcomes for every patient who entrusts their care to FCS."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer )

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute