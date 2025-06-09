Zentra Completes Integration With Schlage® XE360TM Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built on Allegion's legacy of security excellence, Zentra offers a user-friendly experience based on insights from property managers and maintenance staff. This powerful partnership combines Zentra's cutting-edge cloud technology with the robust and versatile Schlage XE360TM Series, creating a seamless and convenient experience for multifamily communities. Taking advantage of the latest technology, XE360TM locks can be configured wirelessly via smart devices, offering a convenient and easy process for property managers.

"We are thrilled to announce the integration of Schlage XE360TM products with Zentra, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to providing innovative security solutions," said John Goodwin, Vice President, General Manager, Multi-Family Access at Allegion. "This collaboration harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled convenience and security for multifamily communities. The XE360TM Series, with its ability to accommodate any style of opening on a multifamily property, combined with Zentra's cloud technology, sets a new standard for property management excellence."

A Dynamic Duo in Excellence

With configurations in tubular, mortise, mortise deadbolt and exit trims, plus matching levers and finishes, the Schlage XE360TM Series offers a sleek and cohesive look that can be used throughout a property, creating a seamless experience for any entry point. Zentra's cloud technology supercharges the XE360TM Series functionality to give your property flexibility in application, visibility in reporting and effortlessly handle high-traffic communities. The innovative FleX ModuleTM allows the XE360TM Series to be easily upgraded in the field to allow migration from an offline to real-time connected solution and to adapt to emerging trends in security and connectivity down the road. This pairing is ideal for resident units, perimeter exits, amenity spaces and more.

"The integration of Schlage XE360TM with Zentra is more than just a technological advancement-it's a step forward in simplifying and enhancing access management for multifamily properties," said Nate Spitz, Allegion General Manager, Locks and Access Solutions. "By combining the reliability of the XE360TM Series with Zentra's cloud-based capabilities, we're providing property managers with the tools they need to adapt to evolving demands in security and connectivity."

Visit Zentra at Booth #906 at Apartmentalize in Las Vegas from June 11-13 to see this integration in action and discover how it can transform multifamily access and security management.

Learn more about the XE360TM integration at Zentra .

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE ), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work, and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss®, Von Duprin®. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. For more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" allegio .

